Experience Bliss at Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort: A Holistic Retreat for the Senses

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort, managed by Accor, invites travelers to escape the fast-paced world and discover a serene haven where they can refresh, rejuvenate, and reconnect with themselves and nature. Amidst the global growth of wellness travel, this award-winning resort is redefining itself as a premier destination, seamlessly blending holistic wellness, luxury, and sustainability.

The resort offers diverse daily wellness activities Beachfront villa offers easy access to the ocean Kiss of the Sea Firework show

Nestled on the second most beautiful island in the world, the pristine southern peninsula of Phu Quoc Island, the resort is surrounded by turquoise waters and offers a tranquil retreat that rejuvenates both body and soul. Located less than an hour from Phu Quoc International Airport, guests are welcomed by lush green hills, white sandy beaches, and luxurious villas.

Thinh Phan, Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort Director of Operations, shared, "Our vision focuses on wellness, sustainability, and personalized service, combining modern technology with hospitality rooted in tradition. We create tailored experiences for every guest while staying committed to eco-friendly practices and well-being."

Holistic Wellness Heaven

The serene Plumeria Spa, perched atop a hill, provides revitalizing treatments alongside a cutting-edge fitness center and diverse wellness activities, such as:

Singing Bowl Workshop: A sound healing experience using handcrafted bowls to reduce stress.

Sunrise Yoga: A serene beachside practice as the sun rises, accompanied by the sound of waves.

Aqua Yoga: Yoga sessions in the multi-tiered pool, blending water therapy with relaxation.

Luxurious Sanctuary Villas

Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort's stunning villas are thoughtfully positioned along the peninsula to ensure maximum privacy and breathtaking views of either the ocean or the surrounding hills. Each villa is equipped with modern amenities, private infinity pools, and spacious living areas that seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor spaces.

Among the standout accommodations is the Eden Retreat Villa Spa Inclusive, which provides ultimate privacy and sweeping views of Phu Quoc's Emerald Bay. For beach lovers, the Beachfront Villa offers direct access to the pristine beach and crystal-clear waters, creating a serene, exclusive retreat perfect for relaxation.

Sustainability at the Heart of Luxury

Sustainability is central to the resort's ethos. Surrounded by tropical forests, the resort features farm-to-table dining with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Eco-friendly practices include reusable glass water bottles and seasonal flowers. Guests can explore nearby coral reefs while snorkeling, enjoying eco-adventures that highlight the resort's commitment to environmental preservation.

Experiences Beyond the Resort

Guests can explore Sunset Town, with stunning ocean views from Kiss Bridge, or enjoy the Kiss of the Sea show with music, dance, and fireworks. Heading to the north of the island, golf enthusiasts can visit the Eschuri Vung Bau Golf Course for an 18-hole experience blending nature and culture.

Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort's excellence is reflected in numerous accolades, including Vietnam's Leading Villa Resort at the 2024 World Travel Awards, Best Wedding Honeymoon Destination from L'Officiel Vietnam, and top honors from TripAdvisor and City Travel Hotel Awards.

