Experience Abu Dhabi Team Up with Manchester City for "Penalty Itinerary" Challenge in New York

Manchester City stars Haaland, Grealish and Bobb wowed fans at an interactive activation during US Summer Tour

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Abu Dhabi brings the essence of Abu Dhabi to the streets of New York City through a soccer skills showcase, as part of Manchester City's summer tour. In partnership with Etihad Airways and PUMA, 49th Street was taken over to debut a unique and immersive experience, the 'Penalty Itinerary'. Fans had the chance to win an unforgettable trip to Abu Dhabi, packed with thrilling activities, cultural exploration, and restorative experiences.

The activation invited fans to test their penalty-taking skills, with each successful kick unlocking a new adventure in Abu Dhabi's most iconic destinations. From the high-speed thrills of Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to immersive cultural tours at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, every goal scored built a unique itinerary. Participants also earned entries for a chance to win the grand prize: a memorable trip to Abu Dhabi, including the exclusive itinerary of experiences unlocked during the challenge.

Adding to the excitement, Manchester City stars Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Oscar Bobb made a surprise appearance, interacting with fans and helping them craft their ultimate Abu Dhabi itineraries one goal at a time. Even if fans didn't score the grand prize, they weren't left empty-handed! A lineup of exclusive prizes from PUMA, Manchester City, and Etihad Airways was up for grabs, including signed merchandise, gift cards, limited-edition gear, and even Etihad Guest Miles.

The activation captured the vibrancy of Abu Dhabi, bringing its incredible and diverse experiences to life in a fun and engaging way that had fans buzzing.

The excitement doesn't stop there for the squad in New York! Experience Abu Dhabi will continue to cheer on the men's first team during the rest of their US tour as they prepare to face off against Barcelona at Orlando's Camping World Stadium on 30 July. The tour concludes with a final match against Chelsea at Columbus's Ohio Stadium on 3 August.



To discover inspiration for your own Abu Dhabi adventure, explore the full list of 101 Abu Dhabi Do's, visit: www.visitabudhabi.ae

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:



The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

