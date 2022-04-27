Expedia Group and Qtech Software expand collaboration to seamlessly provide high quality hotel content and modern technology to travel businesses

"This expansion of our relationship, as well as the combination of OTRAMS GO with our Rapid 3 API, will help bring more companies into the global ecosystem, creating more choice and access to travel for people everywhere," said Alfonso Paredes, senior vice president of Commercial Partnerships at Expedia Group. "Qtech is already a great technology partner to Expedia Group, and we're thrilled to bring our extensive supply to their platform."

Prior to this collaboration, small to mid-sized travel businesses were forced to integrate inventories from wholesalers, making it difficult to provide competitive pricing, maintain margins and provide a range of hotel options to their customers.

Investing in technology that powers online booking experiences is also challenge for many travel providers. Qtech's OTRAMS GO solves that problem, as it operates on a zero upfront cost model and charges a small per transaction fee. The addition of Expedia Group's vast hotel supply means Qtech's customers would be able to provide quality hotel content at a competitive cost to travellers.

"OTRAMS GO revolutionized technology adoption for travel businesses by making it more affordable and accessible," said Paresh Parihar, CEO and managing director, Qtech Software. "Access to Expedia Group's hotel supply will help further improve the profitability and scalability of our customers. We are working towards helping the travel industry bounce back stronger. This is a major step towards the realization of that vision."

OTRAMS GO is an end-to-end travel Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform that combines travel booking systems, supplier integrations, agent management, API redistribution, dynamic packaging and more into an intuitive, user-friendly interface.

Head of Product Development for OTRAMS GO Jignesh Modi added, "We are already operating with Expedia Group's Rapid 3 API, gaining access to the company's competitive accommodation rates and availability from a portfolio of more than 700,000 properties with 35 different property types in more than 25,000 destinations worldwide. This integration enables superfast search results and rich content that will enhance the overall booking experience as well."

Rapid 3, which is seamlessly upgraded on an ongoing basis, also gives travel businesses across the globe the ability to customize their travel offering end-to-end, from shopping to booking to payment. With a new evolving schema it is now even easier to offer diverse and competitive features to meet travelers' needs, without the need for an upgrade - so partners can save time and money while being at the forefront of innovation.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. companies power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of four pillars: Expedia Services, focused on the group's platform and technical strategy; Expedia Marketplace, centered on product and technology offerings across the organization; Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem. The Expedia Group family of brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, and Expedia Cruises™.

For more information, visit https://www.expediagroup.com/partner-with-us/default.aspx.

© 2022 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. CST: 2029030-50

About Qtech Software

Qtech Software is a World Leading Travel ERP Technology provider that serves travel companies in over 50 countries and is renowned for its innovative solutions. For over 16 years, Qtech Software has been delivering industry leading solutions in Travel Portal Development, Travel Mobile Applications and Custom Travel Solutions.

Our deep expertise in travel technology has enabled us to create one of the best travel software solutions in the industry. Our customers and partners attest to the capability and performance of our travel software solutions, which is visible through our long-standing associations and continuous growth.

About OTRAMS GO

OTRAMS GO is the SaaS version of Qtech's flagship travel ERP Platform – OTRAMS. It is travel industry's first truly SaaS platform which enables businesses to build their own portal at virtually ZERO Technology Cost. Zero Set-up Fee, Zero Annual Charges and Zero Maintenance Fees. Travel Businesses can grow their business across multiple channels B2B, B2C, Mobile App, XML Out, White Label and GSA with OTRAMS GO and add unlimited Supplier Integrations and unlimited Agents in the system. 35+ Travel Businesses have gone live with the platform since December 2021 and have made bookings worth over $2.6 Million.

