Expedia and Joe Jonas Team Up to Extend a Helping Hand to Travellers

Available today in limited quantities are 100 exact replicas of Joe Jonas' right hand, created to symbolise the support and reassurance Expedia aims to bring to travellers. Recognising that for many, the idea of booking their first trip since the start of the pandemic may come with feelings of hesitation and uncertainty, Expedia's Helping Hand is a symbol of the travel company's new commitment to being the ultimate travel companion.

A limited-edition piece of art, the Helping Hands were created using a 3D printer and stereolithography technology. Every hand has been individually painted with custom artwork, then numbered (by hand), and signed by Jonas. Helping Hands can be redeemed now while supplies last, at helpinghand.expedia.co.uk.

As a way of offering a helping hand to communities impacted during the pandemic, Expedia is donating USD $100,000 to Mercy Corps, a global humanitarian organisation working on the front lines of crisis, disaster, poverty, and climate change to create a world where everyone can prosper. The donation will provide emergency supplies, food, clean water and support to communities facing the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joe Jonas comments: "I've spent so much of my life on the road – touring the world and playing in virtually every major city. Travelling has always been a personal passion for me, but after more than a year spent at home, I am eager to get back out there. I know that travel is better when I have a great companion to explore with – Expedia gets that too. I'm excited to team up with them to help people feel confident about traveling the world again, whenever they're ready, by lending a helping hand: one that supports travellers at every step of the way. Because let's face it – it matters who you travel with."

Brits' thoughts on returning to travel

Despite vaccination rollouts gaining momentum around the world, travellers are still feeling anxious about planning their first trip. According to Expedia's Travel Companions Report, British travellers have been so overwhelmed by planning their next trip, they are estimating needing a huge eight hours to plan.

When it comes to getting back out there, travellers noted that being able to make changes to their booking easily was the most important requirement (42%), this was closely followed by having access to travel procedures, tests and clearances in one place (40%). Showing a helping hand is crucial for traveller reassurance, British travellers noted that having support and being able to ask booking related questions easily was also key (34%).

Nearly a third of Brits (30%) agree that they are more overwhelmed about booking travel than before the pandemic, and, thinking back, were grateful for the helping hands available during their trip - the travel companions that guided them to create the best trip possible. When asked which holiday heroes were missed most, respondents ranked the hotel staff as the highest, followed by the travel agency, then their favourite travel app third.

"It's going to take time for travellers to adjust to a post-pandemic life and the new norms that this may entail – we want to make sure we are there for them, every step of the way. Providing a helping hand to travellers is our mission, whether it's a physical hand to hold for added comfort, or the act of arming them with all the information they need to confidently plan their next trip. We're on a multi-year journey to becoming a travel company that is obsessed with our travellers, understanding their wants and needs," said Nisreene Atassi, Sr. Director and Global Head of Communications for Expedia Brand. "It's clear from our Travel Companions Report that people put an immense value on feeling taken care of and supported during their journeys and there are so many people in the travel industry that contribute to a traveller's experience. At Expedia, we've made a number of updates to our site to deliver that reassurance and confidence to our customers, including more self-service tools that provide instant answers and more ways to earn and redeem Rewards points."

