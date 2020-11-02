Expanding Diagnostic Value of Biopsies in Cancer Propels Technological Advances in Needle Biopsy Market, Valuation to Expand at CAGR of 7% during 2020-2030: TMR

- Advances in imaging modalities have led to increased visibility of biopsy needles, thereby improving the accuracy of diagnosis and marked prevalence of cancer makes North America and Europe notably lucrative markets

- Needle biopsy market to clock CAGR of 7% during 2020–2030, Technological advances help surgeons access array of anatomical structures

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise in demand for needle biopsy in minimally invasive interventional medical procedures has gained traction in healthcare industry for diagnosing prostate, skin, and breast cancer. All these cancer have a high incidence in men.

In particular, the use of various technologies in needle biopsies has aided in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer patients. Recent innovations relate to improving the visibility and accuracy, such as minimizing the needle deflection.

The global needle biopsy market was pegged at ~US$ 630 Mn in 2019 and reach worth of US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of 2030.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Needle Biopsy Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Growing global health and economic burden of cancer has propelled technological advances in the needle biopsy market.

Key Findings of Needle Biopsy Market Report

The needle biopsy market is increasingly consolidated

In terms of volume, the market is projected to reach 33,683,957 by 2030-end

Geographically North America held the major share in 2019

held the major share in 2019 The U.S. held the major share in the aforementioned regional market in that year

The above regional market is trailed by Europe

Asia Pacific will portray growth at an impressive rate during 2020 - 2030

Explore 193 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Needle Biopsy Market (Type: Fine-needle Aspiration Biopsy and Core Needle Biopsy; Application: Breast Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, and Others; and End User: Hospital, Diagnostics & Imaging Centers, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes, and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/79263

Needle Biopsy Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Interventional medical procedures that need needle biopsies have grown in healthcare applications. Several demographic and healthcare trends propel growth, some of which are detailed below:

Rise in geriatric population has fueled the use of needle biopsies to diagnose various diseases particularly cancer. Per a recent projection by the WHO, their population will touch 2 billion by 2050.

Marked health and economic burden of cancer is a key trend that has spurred leaps in technologies in both fine-needle aspiration biopsy and core needle used in biopsies.

Cancer has been projected by the WHO and numerous regional healthcare organizations as one of the leading causes of death.

Per a recent statistics by the National Cancer Institute, the cancer mortality rate is 158.3 per 100,000 men and women per year and its incidence is 442.4 per 100,000 men and women per year. The rise in use of needle biopsies in identifying preoperative lesions is crucial step in reducing the burden, thereby boosting the expansion of the needle biopsies market.

Rise in national expenditure in developed economies notably the U.S. for managing the burden of cancer has spurred manufacturers to aim at offering needle biopsies with high accuracy.

Growing clinical potential of image-guided aspiration is also generation new avenues for stakeholders in the market.

Request Brochure of Needle

Biopsy Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/brochure.php

Needle Biopsy Market: Regional Assessment

The high cancer mortality in the U.S. has spurred the demand for new technologies in fine-needle aspiration used in biopsies. This is one of the factors propelling North America on a high growth trajectory. In 2019, the regional market held the major share in the global needle biopsy market. The presence of favorable reimbursement policies has spurred the demand.

Europe has also been a promising market, fueled increasingly by the adoption of advanced healthcare equipment used in cancer management.

Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a promising pace during the forecast period of 2020 – 2030.

Purchase the Needle Biopsy Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Key Impediments to Needle Biopsy Market Stakeholders

The demand in the needle biopsy market has been impeded heavily by the growing traction of lesser invasive methods. A notable case in point is the rising clinical avenue for liquid biopsies. Recent clinical trials have shifted toward testing alternative, minimally invasive technologies.

Nevertheless, manufacturers in the needle biopsy market are leaning on making substantial improvements in physical and functional parameters, which will expand the avenue in coming years.

Browse More Press Release - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

The Needle Biopsy Market has been segmented as follows:

Needle Biopsy Market, by Type

Fine-needle Aspiration Biopsy



Core Needle Biopsy

Needle Biopsy Market, by Application

Breast Cancer



Thyroid Cancer



Prostate Cancer



Transperineal



Transrectal



Liver Cancer



Others

Needle Biopsy Market, by End User

Hospitals



Diagnostics & Imaging Centers



Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes



Others

Needle Biopsy Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare Industry:

Cancer Diagnostics Market: According to the report, the global cancer diagnostics market was valued at US$ 146.2 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2027, increasing trend for preventive diagnosis due to escalating prevalence continues, early diagnosis enables better clinical and economical outcomes for patients are projected to drive the market

Women's Health Diagnostics Market: Healthcare companies in the women's health diagnostics market are tapping into opportunities in diagnostic laboratory testing and infectious disease testing, as both the segments are anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of infections causing miscarriage and birth defects in infants are fueling the demand for efficacious treatment options in women's health diagnostics.

Urology Devices Market: The global urology devices market is driven by high prevalence and rapid increase in incidence of urology disorder associated with the urinary tract system (UTS) across the globe. The global market was valued at US$ 31.4 Bn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 58.3 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Browse Our Latest Reports - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Browse More Upcoming Reports by Transparency Market Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/needle-biopsy-market.htm

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research