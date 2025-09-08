Expanded VARTA Portfolio Enhances Low-Voltage Battery Coverage for Modern Vehicles

The newly added VARTA AGM and EFB battery types for cars and heavy commercial vehicles extend coverage across a broader range of vehicle applications in the aftermarket, offering enhanced energy efficiency and lifespan.

The VARTA portfolio already covers 99% of the market and continues to expand to further strengthen its stable market coverage.

HANOVER, Germany, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With its new automotive product portfolio, VARTA demonstrates its ability to shape the future by adding several new types to the portfolio: The H3/L0 – VARTA AGM and H9/L6 – VARTA EFB for passenger cars. For heavy commercial vehicles, Clarios added a case A in the EFB technology to the VARTA Promotive Portfolio. Size B in AGM technology will follow towards the end of the year.

The expanded VARTA portfolio ensures comprehensive low-voltage battery coverage for modern vehicles. Designed to meet the demands of all powertrain types, these solutions deliver enhanced energy efficiency, reliability and sustainability.

The automotive market is currently at a crossroads: Sales of fully electric vehicles are falling short of projections, while vehicles equipped with combustion engines as well as hybrid and plug-in hybrids models continue to maintain their market share. Regardless of the powertrain, VARTA AGM batteries reliably support the evolving powertrains with robust low-voltage performance including improved energy efficiency and extended lifespan.

Clarios, the global leader in low-voltage battery solutions and owner of the brand VARTA in the automotive sector, is the number one original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier for all major brands. Approximately 60% of all new vehicles (including xEVs) in Europe are equipped with a Clarios battery. The VARTA portfolio, developed in collaboration with significant OEM partners, covers 99% of the market. Continuous advancements to expand the range ensure that stable market coverage is further enhanced.

New EFB H9 and AGM H3 will better support start-stop, hybrid and EVs as these types deliver superior performance in demanding conditions, to help ensure new vehicles operate efficiently and reliably.

The truck segment is still dominated by the internal combustion engine although the electric truck is on the rise. VARTA AGM batteries continue to be the preferred choice for both powertrains. With AGM technology, these batteries are revolutionizing the trucking industry by reducing idling times, thereby lowering costs, fuel consumption, and CO 2 emissions. TÜV Nord recently demonstrated significant efficiency gains of AGM batteries compared to SHD batteries. AGM batteries allow reducing idling time by 73%, resulting in substantial fuel savings. Over the course of 50 weekends, these savings amount to:

133 fewer hours of idling

400 liters less fuel consumed

€721 saved on fuel costs

1,041 kg less CO 2 emitted.

In fully electric commercial vehicles, AGM batteries play a critical role in supporting the low-voltage onboard electrical architecture. The 24-volt onboard system remains an essential component that seamlessly integrates into the new wave of electric vehicles. Low-voltage batteries power the vehicle's electrical system, ensuring that functions such as lighting, braking, steering, and cabin systems operate properly even in the event of a high-voltage system failure. Charged AGM batteries are a prerequisite for starting the electric powertrain.

With the newly introduced batteries, VARTA adds to its series of product launches this year. In the spring, the company unveiled new EFB H9 and AGM H3 batteries for the passenger car segment. At the same time, it expanded its ProMotive range in the commercial vehicle sector with the EFB A-Type, specifically designed to support modern low-voltage systems in trucks and commercial vehicles. The new AGM B-Type follows the same design approach and will further optimize performance and reliability.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility and owner of the VARTA brand in the automotive sector. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765683/Clarios_VARTA_Portfolio_Expansion.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573556/Clarios_Logo.jpg