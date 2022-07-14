Exosomes Diagnostic and Therapeutics Market: Surging Global Cancer Incidents and Demand for Advanced Diagnostic Technology Is Accelerating Growth - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Trends, opportunities and forecast in exosomes diagnostic and therapeutics market to 2028 by product (instruments, reagents, and software), application (diagnostics and therapeutics), end user (cancer institutes, hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)

NEWARK, Del., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the detailed analytical study of the exosome's diagnostic and therapeutics market, it is estimated at USD 58.6 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 175.4 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

The global exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market development is conditional and influenced by regulatory approvals such as the EMA, the U.S. FDA, CE, and other regulatory authorities, following the impact of macro and industry factors.

FMI presents a comparative analysis of the market growth rates and development prospects in the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market. As per Future Market Insights' analysis, the exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market is expected to dip by 234 Basis Point Share (BPS) in the H1 2022 period in comparison to H1-2021.

Key Takeaways

The potential of exosomes as diagnostic biomarkers and in targeted drug delivery for oncology and neurodegenerative disorders are some of the key developments in this market.

The factors that impact industry growth positively include studies on exosome biogenesis pathways to inhibit disease-derived exosomes and using exosomes as delivery vehicles for therapeutics treatments.

The global exosomes diagnostic and therapeutics market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as neurodegenerative disorders, cancer, autoimmune diseases, etc., and the subsequent growth of production of drugs and drug delivery technologies with diagnostic assays for such chronic ailments.

The potential applications of biomarkers in cancer diagnostics and their role in the development of translational precision medicine are set to invoke the novel uses of exosomes in advanced therapeutics and diagnostic research.

Competitive Landscape

Thermo Fisher Scientific, NanoSomix, NX Pharmagen, Malvern Instruments, Capricor Therapeutics, Exosome Diagnostics, Exiqon A/S, System Biosciences, Exosome Sciences, Aegle Therapeutics, AMS Biotechnology, Miltenyi Biotec, Codiak BioSciences Inc., Lonza Group (HansaBioMed Life Sciences Ltd.) are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players in the exosome's diagnostic and Therapeutics market utilize strategies involving management of their manufacturing operations through countries which offer lower manufacturing costs, development of novel diagnostic tests for diseases such as neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's, and acquisition, development and monetization of mature clinical-stage breakthrough technologies.

More Insights into the Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics Market

The U.S. dominates the North American region with a total market share of nearly 89.1% in 2021 and is projected to continue experiencing high growth throughout the forecast period.

Germany exhibited a Y-O-Y growth of nearly 26.4% in the Western Europe exosomes diagnostic and therapeutics market in 2021 and is expected to hold a market value share of 48.4% by the end of 2028.

The growth is associated with the rapid concentration of research activities in the applications of exosomes for accessing therapeutics effects of stem cells in the country. This growth was driven by the rising incidence of cancer in the country and the demand for advanced diagnostic assays.

China holds a 42.6% share in the APEJ market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period. The growth of the exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market in the country is attributed to the rise of clinically studied and observed applications of exosomes.

The overall growth of the exosomes diagnostic and therapeutics market is expected to rise at a significant pace due to rising cancer incidents all over the world, and demand for advanced diagnostic technology for the same.

Key Market Segments Covered in Exosomes diagnostic and therapeutic Market Research

By Product:

Instruments

Software

Reagents & Kits

By Application:

Diagnostics

Therapeutic

By End User:

Hospitals

Cancer Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

SOURCE Future Market Insights