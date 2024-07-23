ExoCross Storms Onto PC and Console Platforms

CHELMSFORD, Mass., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iRacing is pleased to announce that ExoCross, its all-new futuristic off-road racing game, officially launches on PC and Sony PlayStation platforms today, Tuesday, July 23, and will be made available on Microsoft Xbox in the coming days. Featuring dozens of unique tracks and high-speed, boost-powered open-wheel racing, the full game can be purchased as a digital download on each platform for $39.99.

On the distant planet of Proteus, a new form of racing thrives. Experience out-of-this-world off-road racing with ExoCross! ExoCross, by iRacing, releases today! iRacing_Blue_Horizontal_R_Logo

"We're thrilled to finally be able to unveil the completed version of ExoCross to the world," said iRacing president Tony Gardner. "ExoCross represents a bold and unique racing vision for us: a world built around exhilarating off-road racing with cars unlike anything our fans have ever seen. Our team has poured tons of hard work into ExoCross, and we hope everybody enjoys it as much as we do!"

ExoCross is the culmination of multiple years of game development. Its roots lie in DRAG: Outer Zones, a Steam Early Access title which iRacing acquired as part of the purchase of Orontes Games in late 2021. All players who purchased the Steam Early Access version of DRAG: Outer Zones have automatically been upgraded to the completed ExoCross upon its release today.

ExoCross showcases modern graphics and unique environments built on a proprietary custom game engine. Its key features include:

4CPT physics: Fully simulated chassis and suspension components and a soft-body tire model create realistic weight transfer and understeer/oversteer.

Fully simulated chassis and suspension components and a soft-body tire model create realistic weight transfer and understeer/oversteer. Slipstream and boosts: Put the power down in the right places to charge past your opponents, or slot in behind them to recharge your boost as quickly as possible.

Put the power down in the right places to charge past your opponents, or slot in behind them to recharge your boost as quickly as possible. Three unique cars: Take the wheel of three distinct cars, each more challenging and powerful than the last.

Take the wheel of three distinct cars, each more challenging and powerful than the last. Dozens of circuits: Do battle on 19 distinct track layouts—each raceable in both directions—across four unique biomes.

Do battle on 19 distinct track layouts—each raceable in both directions—across four unique biomes. AI Racing and Championship Mode: Advance through six racing series, two per car, to establish yourself as the top driver in ExoCross, going into battle with challenging AI opponents in up to 10-race seasons. Just want to pick up and play? Pick any car and track combo you want and hit the track!

Advance through six racing series, two per car, to establish yourself as the top driver in ExoCross, going into battle with challenging AI opponents in up to 10-race seasons. Just want to pick up and play? Pick any car and track combo you want and hit the track! Challenge Mode: Take on 48 unique challenges across all four zones and showcase your top speed against a global leaderboard.

Take on 48 unique challenges across all four zones and showcase your top speed against a global leaderboard. Online racing: Face off with global players in a mix of Challenges and circuit races, with player votes determining every car and track selection. When the community decides, will you have the skills to make the best of the rounds ahead?

The completed version of ExoCross joins the core iRacing product for PC and the World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing franchise for PlayStation and Xbox as the latest iRacing product on the market. Future iRacing releases include next year's NASCAR 25 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and iRacing Arcade, a casual gamer-oriented collaboration with Original Fire Studios also planned for a 2025 release.

For more information on ExoCross, visit www.exocrossgame.com. For more information on iRacing and for special offers, visit www.iracing.com.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3oVcr9wChAE

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2466704/ExoCross_03_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2466705/Main_Featured.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086799/iRacing_Blue_Horizontal_R_Logo.jpg