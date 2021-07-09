EXIT Festival opens its gates and reunites with 42,000 visitors on day 1

EXIT is the first major festival in Europe to take place this summer, opening its gates on 8 July. The Serbian event is a multiple winner of the 'Best European Major Festival' award in the past and this year celebrates its 20th anniversary. Besides looking back, the organizers are also looking forward to a bright future. A total of 42.000 fans from over 70 countries enjoyed the first night.

NOVI SAD, Serbia, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was a day of great emotions at the famous Petrovaradin Fortress, as music fans reunited and danced together once again to celebrate life and the return to normality. EXIT's crowd is as colorful as it gets with over 50% of the 4-day ticket holders coming from abroad, representing more than 70 countries.



Proving the huge need for events like this one, EXIT 4-day tickets were sold out almost 1 week before the event started.

Dusan Kovacevic, EXIT Founder & CEO said:

"I believe this is our destiny. 20 years ago, after all the misery that happened in the Balkans during the 90's, EXIT was a sign of returning to normal life for the region. And in 2021 EXIT festival is again a sign of returning to normal life after the pandemic, but this time on a global level."

"The energy created in the fortress when thousands of us were united again, elevated us to the highest possible level and opened a new dimension of the festival experience. I believe that each of us had to rub our eyes to make sure we're not dreaming."

4 days of music:

The complete 4-day program from July 8 to 11 features over 20 stages and zones with an all star line-up led by David Guetta, DJ Snake, Sabaton, Charlotte de Witte, Paul Kalkbrenner, Solomon, Amelie Lens, Maceo Plex, Robin Schulz, Asaf Avidan, Satori, Boris Brejcha, Honey Dijon, Hot Since 82, Meduza, Paul van Dyk and many others. Live streams available at Exit's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

EXIT History:

The festival was founded in 2000 as a student movement, fighting for democracy and freedom in Serbia and the Balkans. Social responsibility is still the key aspect of the festival activities, with the main focus on environmental and humanitarian involvement.

