GENNEVILLIERS, France, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exide Technologies, an international leader in battery storage solutions is revolutionizing the energy industry with its unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability. With a legacy spanning over 135 years, Exide Technologies has become a trusted partner for industries worldwide, seamlessly integrating renewable energy into their offerings. Exide Technologies offers an extensive portfolio of cutting-edge battery storage solutions and customized energy systems powered by lithium-ion technology. These advanced systems empower businesses and communities to stabilize the grid, optimize energy usage, enhance operational efficiency, and minimize environmental impact.

Exide Technologies leads the way in Energy Storage Systems, pioneering a sustainable future

Over 50 MWh of installed lithium-ion storage projects

Committed to sustainability and driving the transition towards net-zero

In the pursuit of a net-zero world, energy management and storage solutions play a crucial role. Exide's Customized Energy Systems (CES), built on advanced lithium-ion battery technology, offering comprehensive solutions for stationary and mobile energy storage needs. These systems provide efficient energy management, grid stabilization, backup power, demand response capabilities, and seamless integration with renewable energy sources, reducing carbon emissions and the environmental footprint.

Exide Technologies leads the industry in battery storage solutions, championing innovation, sustainability, and the transition to an eco-friendly energy landscape. With their cutting-edge offerings and dedication to customer satisfaction, Exide Technologies is shaping the future of energy storage and contributing to a more sustainable and resilient world.

Exide Technologies' Customized Energy Systems (CES) play a pivotal role in:

Storage Capacity: Providing substantial storage capacities to retain surplus energy from renewable sources Grid Stability and Reliability: Acting as a buffer against supply-demand imbalances and grid fluctuations Power Boosting, Peak Shaving and Load Management: Ultra-fast-charging, mitigating peak energy requirements, reducing strain on the grid, and lowering costs Frequency Regulation: Offering prompt response to stabilize grid frequency Backup Power: Ensuring uninterrupted power supply to critical loads, enhancing system resilience Renewable Integration: Enabling seamless integration of renewable energy sources into the grid Microgrid Support: Enhancing stability and resilience in localized energy systems Energy Trading and Arbitrage: Participating in energy markets, offering economic benefits to grid operators and owners Environmental Sustainability: Contributing to the transition to a low-carbon energy system

Innovative modular approach in Energy Solutions: Exide Technologies' Energy Solutions division delivers turnkey, easily installable energy storage solutions tailored to specific customer requirements. Leveraging a modular approach and state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery technology, CES provides cost-effective storage systems with plug-and-play installation and predictive software control. Core brands are Solition Powerbooster and Solition Mega series. Exide's Solition Powerbooster and Solition Mega offer businesses the opportunity to enhance energy efficiency, support electric vehicle growth, and embrace sustainable energy practices.

Solition Powerbooster

The Solition Powerbooster is an innovative solution for the electric evolution, helping to buffer power from the grid and reduce high-energy costs. The modular system effectively eliminates peaks in energy demand, while also supporting EV charging during periods of high demand. The lithium-ion technology provides exceptional durability, efficiency, and seamless integration into existing energy infrastructures – indoors and outdoors.

Solition Mega

The Solition Mega series, Exide's containerized energy storage systems, represents the culmination of our experience, knowledge, and leadership in addressing the challenges of today's energy market. Lithium-ion technology enables Exide to offer versatile solutions for both Front-Of- and Behind-The-Meter applications, delivering significant benefits to energy users and the wider energy market. The range of containerized systems includes 10 feet, 20 feet, and 40 feet sizes, offer reliable and efficient energy storage for a wide range of needs, including microgrid deployment, frequency regulation, peak shaving, back-up power, energy trading, and self-consumption. With a compact and flexible design, the system can easily be installed in various locations, adapting to changing local conditions.

"As a trusted industry leader, Exide Technologies combines a legacy of trustworthiness with pioneering expertise in energy storage systems. Our commitment to excellence propels us to unparalleled heights in the rapidly growing energy storage landscape", says Michael Geiger, Senior Vice President of Energy Solutions at Exide Technologies.

Exide Technologies will showcase its energy storage solutions at the ees Europe exhibition in Munich from June 14th to 16th, at Booth B2.150 in Hall B2.

About Exide Technologies:

Exide Technologies (www.exidegroup.com) is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable battery storage solutions for automotive and industrial applications. With 135 years of experience, Exide has developed and globally marketed innovative batteries and systems, contributing to the energy transition, and driving a cleaner future. Exide's comprehensive range of lead-acid and lithium-ion solutions serves various applications, including 12V batteries for combustion and electric vehicles, traction batteries for material handling and robotics, stationary batteries for uninterruptible power supply, telecommunication, utility in-front-of and behind-the-meter energy storage and propulsion batteries for submarines and more. Exide Technologies' culture and strategy are centered around recycling, sustainability, and environmental responsibility, reflecting the commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen.

The company has 10 manufacturing and 3 recycling facilities across Europe, ensuring resilience and a low CO 2 footprint with a local supply chain. Exide Technologies is committed to superior engineering and manufacturing. With a team of 5,000 employees, the company provides €1.6bn of energy storage solutions and services to customers worldwide, every year.

Additional media information: ees Europe press kit | Exide (exidegroup.com)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101580/Exide_Technologies.jpg

SOURCE Exide Technologies