Exide makes exploration easy with new Marine & Leisure Equipment Li-Ion batteries

Smart heating function for ease-of-use and short recharge times

One of these features is an intelligent heating function. Users will no longer need to remove the battery from its original source and store it in a warm location until it's heated up sufficiently before recharging. Instead, even if the temperature dips as low as -20°C, the battery will heat itself and automatically recharge once the temperature reaches 0°C.

This also keeps the overall recharge time short: from -20°C and with just 10% of power, the battery will take just four hours (one hour of heating) to complete a standard recharge.

Bluetooth function lets customers focus on what's important

The Bluetooth function runs parallel with Exide's expanding digitalization strategy and adds even more value to the range.

By downloading the Exide-exclusive 'M&L Li-Ion Monitor' app, users will have complete control of either one or multiple batteries' key features and performance levels, particularly helpful if batteries are installed in difficult-to-reach places.

In addition, the advanced battery management system (BMS) offers protection against misuse, which further extends life expectancy. BMS alarms are sent to the app and stored, while the user is alerted and can take action immediately.

Explore the benefits:

Cuts operating costs: Three times the lifespan and twice the available energy of a conventional battery optimizes the total cost of ownership

Three times the lifespan and twice the available energy of a conventional battery optimizes the total cost of ownership Fast recharge: Outstanding charge acceptance, allowing a rapid recharge from any state-of-charge

Outstanding charge acceptance, allowing a rapid recharge from any state-of-charge Lightweight: Substantially lighter than a conventional battery – 70% less, in fact!

Substantially lighter than a conventional battery – 70% less, in fact! Heating function: Perfect in any climate; it works at its prime, whether for use or recharge, all the way down to -20°C

Perfect in any climate; it works at its prime, whether for use or recharge, all the way down to -20°C BMS: For safe operation, protection against misuse and optimum performance

For safe operation, protection against misuse and optimum performance Bluetooth connectivity: Bluetooth communication built into the BMS, allowing seamless link between BMS and mobile application (app). Available on iOS and Android

Bluetooth communication built into the BMS, allowing seamless link between BMS and mobile application (app). Available on iOS and Android Fully certified for safe use and transport: Range adheres to stringent European regulations

Exide Senior Product Manager, Guido Scanagatta, said: "We hope this new range inspires our customers as much as the world they're exploring. Wherever their adventures take them, they can be assured of a powerful, reliable and safe battery, packed with smart technology and user-friendly features.

"From an effective BMS to a convenient heating function, not to mention the capability of accessing their battery data anywhere, anytime, this new range will ensure they can get on with the more enjoyable things in life."

About Exide Technologies

Exide Technologies (www.exidegroup.com), headquartered near Paris, France, is a leading provider of advanced energy storage solutions for the automotive and industrial markets. It designs, manufactures and markets today's and next-generation battery technologies used across a wide range of applications, from automotive and off-road to material handling, stationary, rail and defense. Exide Technologies serves the global markets with top-notch battery technologies, know-how & added-value services under many well-known brands.

As an original equipment manufacturer to leading automotive and industrial equipment manufacturers, Exide Technologies has been involved in many of the significant breakthrough energy-storage developments that are enabling innovation across the markets. With two R&D facilities, ten production plants and three recycling plants in Europe, Exide is committed to high quality engineering, manufacturing and recycling, and energizes the world with the most efficient energy solutions, helping customers maximize productivity and performance. Exide Technologies is serving the markets with products and services of an annual value of ~1,5bn Euro.

