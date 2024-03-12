LONDON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cromwell Hospital has become the first hospital in the UK and Europe to use the Apple Vision Pro, a spatial computing device, as a surgical logistics and organisational tool.

Introduced to the hospital by eXeX, a leader in artificial intelligence and spatial computing for surgical organisation and workflow optimisation, surgeons Mr Fady Sedra and Mr Syed Aftab, part of the Complex Spine group who operate out of Cromwell Hospital, used the technology to successfully perform two microsurgical spine procedures.

eXeX and Cromwell Hospital pioneer the First Use of Apple Vision Pro in UK Surgery.

Cromwell Hospital and eXeX partnered in 2023 to introduce AI and Spatial Computing technology to the hospital's operating theatres to help optimise surgical procedures such as equipment setup, inventory control and resource allocation optimisation. eXeX's software offers nurses and technicians holographic and touch-free access to the surgical setup and the procedural guides from within the sterile field of the operating theatre, granting them access to data and visualisation that was previously never available. The platform has significantly increased efficiency of surgical delivery, with equipment and workflow accuracy, improving patient outcomes.

Mr Syed Aftab, Consultant Orthopaedic Spinal Surgeon said "Working with eXeX to use the Apple Vision Pro has made a huge difference to the way we deliver care to our patients. The software is seamless and has improved efficiency within the Complex Spine team. It's a real privilege to be the first team in the UK and Europe to use this software within surgery and I'm looking forward to seeing how this technology advances and the impact it can have across hospitals in the UK."

Kate Bovell, the Chief Operating Officer at Cromwell Hospital said "At Cromwell Hospital, we are committed to innovation and improving how healthcare is delivered to benefit all patients, whether it is through harnessing robotic or AI technology, or using the latest, evidence-base approaches to deliver care. eXeX stands at the forefront of surgical technological advancements, and their philosophy for patient outcomes is inspiring. We are delighted to be working with them."

The surgeries completed by Mr Sedra and Aftab using the Apple Vision Pro serve as a testament to the adaptability and versatility of the eXeX software platform, which is currently deployed via headsets such as the Microsoft HoloLens. The successful proof of concept with the Apple Vision Pro is part of the company's ongoing commitment to develop hardware-agnostic solutions and will explore its ongoing use.

About eXeX

eXeX was founded in 2022 and is dedicated to optimizing surgical procedures, making them safer, more efficient, and more accurate. Its current technology platform has been utilized so far in over 1,500 surgeries in several leading hospitals across both the UK and US.

About Cromwell Hospital

Cromwell Hospital was established in 1981 and acquired by Bupa, leading international healthcare group, in March 2008. It is a leading London hospital renowned for being the first to invest in some of the UK's leading edge equipment and cancer services.

Based in West London, the hospital has over 500 accredited consultants, mainly drawn from London's teaching hospitals, covering over 70 specialties. It is recognised as a centre of excellence for oncology, cardiology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, lung, complex surgery and medicine. Cromwell Hospital's diagnostics service offers the very latest technology. There are two ambient MRI scanners and the angiography suite offers the most up-to-date imaging available in London. Consultants use the latest surgical techniques and have access to advanced non-invasive technologies, such as Gamma Knife surgery and robot-assisted joint replacement surgery. Outpatient services include private GPs, health screening and family medicine services.

The hospital has 120 beds and boasts a large and loyal UK and international clientele, admitting self-pay, embassy sponsored patients and those funded by medical insurance. Cromwell Hospital constantly strives to provide a first class service to its patients through the use of state-of-the-art technology, innovative diagnostics and a continuous investment programme.

For more information please visit www.cromwellhospital.com

