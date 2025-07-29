ExeonTrace is now Exeon.NDR - Reflecting growth and future focus

ZURICH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exeon Analytics AG has rebranded its flagship network detection and response platform: ExeonTrace is now Exeon.NDR.

This change reflects far more than a new name or design – it represents continuous innovation, international growth, and our enduring commitment as a trusted Swiss cybersecurity partner for organizations worldwide.

Over the past year, Exeon.NDR has further strengthened its core capabilities. Our continuously evolving AI ensures faster, more precise threat detection, while alerts now provide richer context to help security teams respond with clarity. We've expanded visibility across hybrid, encrypted, and exposed environments to safeguard even the most sensitive data, and deepened integrations with leading security ecosystems for seamless deployment—without the need for intrusive sensors or agents.

This evolution also marks Exeon's growing international presence:

We have expanded our global partner network and entered emerging markets, combining localized expertise with Swiss standards of data sovereignty and privacy.

Exeon's advisory board now includes even more renowned international cybersecurity experts to further guide our strategic direction and innovation.

Our team continues to grow worldwide, bringing diverse perspectives while maintaining the precision, reliability, and trustworthiness that define Swiss cybersecurity.

The new website, launched on July 14, 2025, provides an updated resource hub for customers, partners, and organizations adopting Zero Trust architectures:

www.exeon.com

This is where customers, partners, and interested parties can find the latest information about the Exeon platform and its use in zero-trust architectures.

What's New?

ExeonTrace is now Exeon.NDR – a name that reflects our core strength in network detection & response.

A modernized, more intuitive user experience based on real customer feedback.

Rapidly evolving AI capabilities that make detections smarter, faster, and more precise.

Stronger global presence & partnerships while retaining Swiss data sovereignty.

What Remains Unchanged?

Our focus on protecting sensitive data in hybrid, encrypted, and exposed environments.

Our commitment to Swiss precision, data privacy, and trusted cybersecurity

Our dedication to innovation, ensuring customer networks become more secure every day.

"With Exeon.NDR, we're not just rebranding – we're advancing. Our AI-driven platform continuously improves to protect our customers' networks, adapt to new threats, and meet the highest standards of data privacy. This transformation reflects our commitment to global expansion while staying true to our Swiss roots in cybersecurity excellence.

Gregor Erismann, Co-CEO of Exeon Analytics AG

