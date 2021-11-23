Exclusive Networks Signs Global Deal with Infinipoint to Extend Zero-Trust Security to Device Identity

Infinipoint brings new value to zero-trust challenge; complements Exclusive's existing ID vendor portfolio; increases incremental opportunities for SASE and other infrastructure

PARIS and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclusive Networks, a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, today announced its worldwide distribution agreement with Infinipoint, a provider of a pioneering Device-Identity-as-a-Service (DIaaS) security solution that uniquely enables the critical device pillar of the zero-trust cybersecurity approach. Focusing on mid-market aligned partners – initially in Europe covering France, Germany, and the UK with a view to extending across global territories from early 2022 – Exclusive will be supporting Infinipoint growth targets both through net new opportunities and by capitalising on technology integrations (i.e., SASE, MFA, ZTNA, etc.) and alliances from within its vendor portfolio.

Commenting on the announcement, Andy Travers, EVP Worldwide sales & Marketing at Exclusive Networks said, "Of the seven pillars propping up the concept of zero-trust architecture (ZTA), partners have struggled most to position a strong story around zero-trust for device access because specialist solutions simply haven't existed. That's all changed with Infinipoint and DIaaS. Enterprises know that implementing the zero-trust for devices piece right is essential – and with Infinipoint we're breaking down that barrier. It's a great solution and fits perfectly into our cyber ecosystem. DIaaS also naturally supports a multitude of consumption models which makes it readymade for scaling out globally via our X-OD on-demand platform."

Launched in July this year, DIaaS has been gaining significant market traction. Exclusive will build on this demand to accelerate and scale globally through its specialist go-to-market services and ecosystem of over 18,000 channel partners.

Ariel Kriger, Global VP, Sales & Business Development at Infinipoint said, "Infinipoint is pioneering the Device-Identity-as-a-Service security category and is the first and only solution to provide Single Sign-On (SSO) authorisation integrated with risk-based policies and self-service one-click remediation for non-compliant and vulnerable devices.

"Exclusive Networks was the natural choice to support our market acceleration, possessing

the necessary specialist cyber expertise and global scale to enthuse, educate and serve pent-up partner demand for this gap in the zero-trust market. Extending a zero-trust security posture to devices remains an essential and urgent requirement for every work-from-anywhere workforce. And to do it properly you have to do it by design, with adaptive access controls acting on device context, continuously checking device posture not just at the point of access – all the while not burdening the IT department or negatively impacting end user productivity. None of this is easy to do, but we've done it and now partners, and their customers can reap the benefit."

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure helping to drive the transition to a totally trusted digital future for all people and organisations. Our distinctive approach to distribution gives partners more opportunity and more customer relevance. Our specialism is their strength – equipping them to capitalise on rapidly evolving technologies and transformative business models.

The Exclusive Networks story is a global one with a services-first ideology at its core, harnessing innovation and disruption to deliver partner value. With offices in 40 countries and the ability to service customers in over 150 countries across five continents, Exclusive Networks has a unique 'local sale, global scale' model, combining the extreme focus and value of local independents with the scale and service delivery of a single worldwide distribution powerhouse. More at www.exclusive-networks.com.

About Infinipoint

Infinipoint is a pioneer in the Device-Identity-as-as-Service security category to extend a true zero-trust security posture to devices. Infinipoint is the only solution that provides Single Sign-On (SSO) authorization integrated with risk-based policies and one-click remediation for non-compliant and vulnerable devices. This reduces risk by protecting access to an organization's data and services while transforming devices to support a world-class security posture. Infinipoint is able to do all this in a productive way that maintains business continuity with no disruption to the workforce. For more information visit www.infinipoint.io.

Exclusive Networks PR contact:

Mark Waite, Cohesive

+44 (0)7774 265444

exclusivegroup@wearecohesive.com

SOURCE Exclusive Networks