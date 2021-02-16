Exclusive Limited Time Offer Returns to St Kitts and Nevis' Popular Citizenship by Investment Programme

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After unprecedented demand, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has announced that it will be extending its limited time offer under its Citizenship by Investment Programme. The limited time offer launched last year and was initially anticipated to last only six months. Now, due to popularity, it has been extended. The Programme, introduced in 1984 after St Kitts and Nevis gained independence from the United Kingdom, offers investors a safe and secure route to second citizenship once contributing through the Sustainable Growth Fund.

The fund option is the fastest and most straightforward route to St Kitts and Nevis citizenship and is the only path that offers the limited time offer. Under the discount, families of up to four can gain citizenship for $150,000 rather than the previous $195,000. This accounts for a $45,000 price cut.

In the last year, St Kitts and Nevis has recorded a sharp increase in interest from wealthy Africans, particularly from Nigeria, for reasons stemming from increasing travel freedom in order to access global markets and keep business competitive, to securing a safe future for their family. With many African nations facing recession due to the economic fallout of COVID-19 and grappling with political instability, high net worth investors are looking to St Kitts and Nevis as a safe democracy with a commitment to rule of law and boasting one of the strongest economies in the region.

With nearly four decades of experience and longevity within the investment migration realm, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme has been hailed as the industry's Platinum Standard brand. Investors who pass the necessary security checks unlock access to visa-free travel to 156 destinations, the right to live, work and study in the nation and build a legacy by passing down citizenship for generations to come. Economic citizens also gain access to higher quality services from education to healthcare.

"CBI has long been considered an option amongst wealthy Africans. Lengthy and often hard to obtain visas mean that travel has generally been a challenge for most African passport holders. By obtaining dual citizenship, you are able to diversify your options and gain easier access to the rest of the world," says Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners.

Investors who choose St Kitts and Nevis can rest assured that they are selecting a Programme that has stood the test of time and is regarded as one of the best routes to second citizenship within the market. The annual 2020 CBI Index scored the Programme top points regarding its due diligence framework, citizenship timeline, ease of processing and more.

