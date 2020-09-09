Exclaimer Awarded a Place in Prestigious 20th Anniversary Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100 League Table

The Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100 provides an annual ranking of Britain's 100 private tech (TMT) with the fastest-growing sales over their latest three years. Exclaimer was awarded this prestigious accolade in recognition of its outstanding short-term growth in global sales over this time relative to its business size and sector.

Exclaimer's software is used by more than 75 million employees in 150 countries to design and centrally manage corporate email signatures and legal disclaimers. With regional offices in the Netherlands and the US, Exclaimer successfully grew its sales by 59.62% over the last three years, which led to the recognition of this award.

This year's special COVID-19 edition highlights the important contribution that technology companies made to the UK during the pandemic, from supporting the NHS to enabling remote working. In response to the Covid-19 outbreak, Exclaimer expanded capacity in its datacenters by more than 150 percent to ensure its customers continued to experience a reliable service, despite the fluctuations in datacenter capacity.

Heath Davies, CEO at Exclaimer commented on the recent announcement:

"It's an honor to be recognized by the Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100 for our contribution to the technology sector and, of course, to our customers during such a difficult year.

"Not only does the league table highlight Exclaimer's hard work, but it's also a fantastic platform, which both showcases and supports tech companies as they continue to thrive during a difficult time."

This highly respected list compiled by Fast Track is published in The Sunday Times each September. The national 20th annual Tech Track 100 Awards will be held as a virtual event on Tuesday 03 November.

About Exclaimer

For nearly 20 years, Exclaimer has been providing world-class email signature management solutions for Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365), Microsoft Exchange and G Suite. Headquartered just outside of London and with regional offices worldwide, its products are used by over 75 million users in 150+ countries.

Its diverse customer base includes renowned international organizations such as Sony, Mattel, 10 Downing Street, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, and many more organizations of all sectors and sizes. The company has been the recipient of multiple industry awards over the years and was the first company of its type to successfully achieve the ISO 27001 Certification for its cloud-based signature management service.

For more information on Exclaimer, please visit www.exclaimer.com

