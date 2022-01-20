Exclaimer acquires Periodic

Exclaimer acquires custom booking management software, Periodic, to further enhance its email signature management offering

FARNBOROUGH, England, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclaimer Group today announces the acquisition of Periodic – a major player in the calendaring and appointment scheduling market, based in Bloomington, Indiana.

This new business acquisition enables Exclaimer to enhance its offerings through additional integrated functionality to the email signature real estate.

Using Periodic's SaaS platform, Exclaimer strengthens its world-class product offering once more by providing a streamlined booking option for customers to use within their email signatures.

This cutting-edge solution facilitates daily tasks more easily – from taking appointments and creating tailored availability display – so consumers can swiftly and seamlessly schedule appointments, allowing them to focus on more important jobs at hand.

Periodic's fully rounded feature-set provides the following benefits:

Easily book, reschedule, cancel, and adjust appointments at the click of a button from within corporate email signatures

Tailor appointment links to suit the needs of all industries and cater for a wide range of customer requirements, all while maintaining consistent company branding

Universally apply links across all corporate email through the server-side deployment of signature templates

Exclaimer's enhanced platform further allows companies to optimize the use of corporate email signatures to streamline sales, marketing, and intercompany relations efforts. It also builds on the acquisition of Customer Thermometer at the beginning of 2021, enabling users to integrate feedback and surveys within their email signatures.

Commenting on the deal, Marco Costa, CEO Exclaimer said: "This acquisition will allow our customers to further optimize the revenue opportunities available in their email signatures by driving booked meetings from every email they send. Exclaimer is driving a fundamental shift in what's possible to embed in personalized emails today. The acquisition is also exciting as it will further drive Exclaimer's strong expansion in the U.S. market."

Brad Wisler, Founder and CEO at Periodic commented about the deal: "We couldn't be more excited about joining forces with Exclaimer. For years, we've both been in the business of building real-world connections through online communications. By integrating our unique booking platform with Exclaimer's email and survey management tools, we will create a one-of-a-kind platform for strengthening relationships between companies and their customers and employees."

Enquiries:

Maria Dahlqvist Canton

VP Marketing, Exclaimer

Phone: +44 (0) 7552 174905

Email: maria.canton@exclaimer.com

About Exclaimer

For over 20 years, Exclaimer has been providing world-class email signature solutions for Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365), Google Workplace (formerly G Suite), and Microsoft Exchange. Exclaimer solutions enable companies to manage their employees' email signatures efficiently and deliver consistent branding, promotions, disclaimers and compliance statements, while substantially cutting admin overheads.

Headquartered just outside of London and with regional offices worldwide, its products are used by over 45,000 customers in 150+ countries with some companies holding licenses for over 300,000 users.

Its diverse customer base includes renowned international organizations such as Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, the Academy Awards, and many more organizations of all sectors and sizes. The company has been the recipient of multiple industry awards over the years and was the first company of its type to successfully achieve the ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for its cloud-based signature management service.

For more information on Exclaimer, please visit www.exclaimer.com

