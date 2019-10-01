Exchange Rates for the Third Quarter of 2019

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The net foreign exchange impact of the Kindred Group's main trading currencies against its reporting currency of GBP is shown in the tables below. While this has no material impact on the underlying development of the Kindred Group's business, it does affect the reported results when translated into GBP.

The weighted average impact of GBP against the Kindred Group's main currencies was a positive impact on Gross winnings revenue of less than 1 per cent in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

Balance sheet rates:









Rate to GBP 30-Sep-19

30-Sep-18

YoY Delta SEK 12.076

11.618

-3.9% NOK 11.172

10.669

-4.7% EUR 1.129

1.127

-0.2% DKK 8.429

8.403

-0.3% AUD 1.821

1.809

-0.7%











Income statement averages for the quarter:









Rate to GBP Avg Q3 19

Avg Q3 18

YoY Delta SEK 11.821

11.660

-1.4% NOK 10.917

10.732

-1.7% EUR 1.109

1.121

1.1% DKK 8.275

8.355

1.0% AUD 1.798

1.782

-0.9%













This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Regulation of Market Abuse, MAR.

For more information:

Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations, +44-788-799-6116

