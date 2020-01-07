Exchange Rates for the Fourth Quarter of 2019
07 Jan, 2020, 06:43 GMT
VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The net foreign exchange impact of the Kindred Group's main trading currencies against its reporting currency of GBP is shown in the tables below. While this has no material impact on the underlying development of the Kindred Group's business, it does affect the reported results when translated into GBP.
The weighted average impact of GBP against the Kindred Group's main currencies was a negative impact on Gross winnings revenue of approximately 3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.
|
Balance sheet rates:
|
Rate to GBP
|
31-Dec-19
|
31-Dec-18
|
YoY Delta
|
SEK
|
12.279
|
11.464
|
-7.1%
|
NOK
|
11.594
|
11.121
|
-4.3%
|
EUR
|
1.175
|
1.118
|
-5.1%
|
DKK
|
8.782
|
8.348
|
-5.2%
|
AUD
|
1.880
|
1.813
|
-3.7%
|
Income statement averages for the quarter:
|
Rate to GBP
|
Avg Q4 19
|
Avg Q4 18
|
YoY Delta
|
SEK
|
12.372
|
11.637
|
-6.3%
|
NOK
|
11.723
|
10.865
|
-7.9%
|
EUR
|
1.162
|
1.127
|
-3.1%
|
DKK
|
8.684
|
8.413
|
-3.2%
|
AUD
|
1.883
|
1.794
|
-5.0%
This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Regulation of Market Abuse, MAR.
CONTACT:
For more information:
Inga Lundberg
Investor Relations
+44-788-799-6116
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/exchange-rates-for-the-fourth-quarter-of-2019,c3002094
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Kindred Group
Share this article