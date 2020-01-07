Exchange Rates for the Fourth Quarter of 2019

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The net foreign exchange impact of the Kindred Group's main trading currencies against its reporting currency of GBP is shown in the tables below. While this has no material impact on the underlying development of the Kindred Group's business, it does affect the reported results when translated into GBP.

The weighted average impact of GBP against the Kindred Group's main currencies was a negative impact on Gross winnings revenue of approximately 3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

Balance sheet rates:




Rate to GBP 

                                

            31-Dec-19

                                

            31-Dec-18

 

   YoY Delta 

SEK

12.279

11.464

 

-7.1%

 NOK

11.594

11.121

 

 

-4.3%

EUR

 

1.175

 

1.118

 

 

-5.1%

                                   

DKK

 

8.782

 

8.348

 

 

-5.2%

                                   

AUD

 

1.880

 

1.813

 

 

-3.7%






Income statement averages for the quarter:




                                   

Rate to GBP 

                                   

           Avg Q4 19

                                   

            Avg Q4 18

                                   

 

 YoY Delta  

                                   

SEK

 

12.372

 

11.637

 

 

-6.3%

                                   

NOK

 

11.723

 

10.865

 

 

-7.9%

                                   

EUR

 

1.162

 

1.127

 

 

-3.1%

                                   

DKK

 

8.684

 

8.413

 

 

-3.2%

AUD

 

1.883

 

1.794

 

 

-5.0%

This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Regulation of Market Abuse, MAR.

Inga Lundberg
Investor Relations
+44-788-799-6116

