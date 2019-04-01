Exchange Rates for the First Quarter of 2019

LONDON, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The net foreign exchange impact of the Kindred Group's main trading currencies against its reporting currency of GBP is shown in the tables below. While this has no material impact on the underlying development of the Kindred Group's business, it does affect the reported results when translated into GBP.

The weighted average impact of GBP against the Kindred Group's main currencies was a negative impact on Gross winnings revenue of approximately 2 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

 

 

Balance sheet rates:




 

Rate to GBP 

31-Mar-19

 

31-Mar-18

 

YoY Delta 

 

SEK

 

12.115

 

11.755

 

-3.1%

 

NOK

 

11.254

 

11.061

 

-1.7%

 

EUR

 

1.165

 

1.143

 

-1.9%

 

DKK

 

8.698

 

8.519

 

-2.1%

 

AUD

 

1.843

 

1.833

 

-0.5%






 

Income statement averages for the quarter:




 

Rate to GBP 

 

Avg Q1 19

 

Avg Q1 18

 

YoY Delta 

 

SEK

 

11.939

 

11.292

 

-5.7%

 

NOK

 

11.167

 

10.911

 

-2.3%

 

EUR

 

1.146

 

1.132

 

-1.2%

 

DKK

 

8.553

 

8.431

 

-1.4%

 

AUD

 

1.828

 

1.770

 

-3.3%

This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Regulation of Market Abuse, MAR

