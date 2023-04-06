Exceptional Growth in Global Anticoagulant Drugs Market Share to Gain USD 68.9 Billion By 2028: Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global anticoagulant drugs market size was worth around USD 36.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 68.9 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.5% between 2022 and 2028.

Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/anticoagulant-drugs-market

Anticoagulant Drugs Market: Overview

Anticoagulants are medications that reduce the risk of blood clots in the body. Platelets stick together and proteins in the blood bind together to form a solid mass, which is how blood clots form. Blood clots, in general, play an important role in stopping external bleeding caused by any skin injury. Blood clots, on the other hand, can be dangerous because they can block blood circulation. Clots in the arteries or the heart can obstruct blood flow and result in a heart attack. Clots in blood vessels in the brain can result in a stroke. Anticoagulants prevent platelets from adhering to one another and clotting proteins from interacting with one another. These are commonly used to treat deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism, and atrial fibrillation, and to manage the high and moderate risk of stroke.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/anticoagulant-drugs-market

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global anticoagulant drugs market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.5% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the global anticoagulant drugs market size was valued at around USD 36.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 68.9 billion , by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on drug class, the heparins segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Based on the route of administration, the oral segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the atrial fibrillation/flutter segment was dominated in 2021.

Based on end users, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the major market share in 2021 and is expected to show its dominance during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Anticoagulant Drugs Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Drug Class (Heparins, Factor Xa Inhibitor, Warfarin, Direct Thrombin Inhibitor, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral and Injectable), By Application (Atrial Fibrillation/Flutter, Venous Thromboembolism, Coronary Heart Disease, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Anticoagulant Drugs Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing cardiovascular disease to drive the market growth.

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will be a major driver of the global anticoagulants drugs market over the forecast period. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a type of heart and blood vessel problem. Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for three-quarters of CVD deaths in low- and middle-income countries. Direct oral anticoagulants, a type of anticoagulation pharmacotherapy, are used to reduce thrombosis in a variety of cardiovascular situations. For instance, according to the World Health Organization report published in 2021, cardiovascular diseases killed 17.9 million people worldwide in 2019, accounting for 32% of all deaths. 85% of these deaths were caused by heart attacks or strokes. As a result, the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases drives the growth of the anticoagulants drugs market.

Global Anticoagulant Drugs Market: Restraints

The possible side effect associated with anticoagulant drugs hamper the market growth.

During the forecast period, the global anticoagulant drugs market may be hampered by potential adverse effects from anticoagulants or blood thinners. The main negative side effect of taking these medications is excessive bleeding. Warfarin, a common example, carries an increased risk of other side effects such as skin necrosis, blue or purple toes, congenital impairments, and miscarriages. Anticoagulants are typically not recommended to prevent problems in people with AFib, high blood pressure, or other conditions.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/anticoagulant-drugs-market

Anticoagulant Drugs Market: Opportunity

Technological advancements in anticoagulants drugs provide a lucrative opportunity for the market expansion

Technological advancements in the development of oral anticoagulant products, as well as approvals, are significant factors that provide an attractive opportunity for market expansion. For instance, in June 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Boehringer Ingelheim's dabigatran etexilate (Pradaxa) anticoagulant oral pellets as the first oral anticoagulant to treat children aged 3 months to less than 12 years old with venous thromboembolism after at least five days of treatment with an injection-based blood thinner.

Global Anticoagulant Drugs Market: Segmentation

The global anticoagulant drugs market is segmented based on drug class, route of administration, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the drug class, the global market is bifurcated into heparins, factor Xa inhibitor, warfarin, direct thrombin inhibitor, and others. The heparins segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to show its dominance during the forecast period. Heparin is a medication primarily used to stop blood clots from forming in a variety of individuals. This blood thinner is used by cardiac surgeons to treat several medical disorders, including deep vein thrombosis, acute coronary syndrome, atrial fibrillation, pulmonary embolism, and unstable angina. On the other hand, the warfarin segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Warfarin is an oral anticoagulant that is commonly used to treat and prevent blood clots. Warfarin has multiple FDA-approved and off-label clinical uses such as Prophylaxis and treatment of venous thrombosis and arising pulmonary embolisms, Prophylaxis and treatment of thromboembolic complications from atrial fibrillation or cardiac valve replacement, reduction in the risk of death, recurrent myocardial infarction, thromboembolic events (e.g., stroke, systemic embolization) after myocardial infarction, and secondary prevention of recurrent stroke and transient ischemic attacks.

Based on the route of indication, the market is segmented into oral and injectable. The oral segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. One of the most popular methods of administration is through the oral route of medication. Direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) offer less medication interaction and better absorption. They are unaffected by outside factors like food and alcohol. The prevalence of stroke and systemic embolism among people with atrial fibrillation is increasing, which will increase the demand for oral anticoagulants.

Based on the application, the global anticoagulants drugs market is segmented into atrial fibrillation/flutter, venous thromboembolism, coronary heart disease, and others. The atrial fibrillation/flutter segment was dominated in 2021 with over 30% market share and is expected to show this pattern during the forecast period. AFib prevalence is rising alarmingly quickly. Worldwide, public and private healthcare organizations are making an effort to raise awareness of various cardiac problems. Atrial fibrillation affects more than a million people in the UK, according to the Stroke Association. Anticoagulants are widely employed to treat this condition.

Based on distribution channels, the global market is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to dominate over the forecast period. Hospital pharmacies offer several advantages, including better access to medications. A significant share of CVD patients visits hospital outpatient departments (OPDs) to receive treatment and medication prescriptions since these departments have more sophisticated infrastructure and medical staff. Anticoagulant sales across in-house pharmacies will increase at a large rate as more patients choose to receive their treatments at hospitals to receive high-quality care.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/anticoagulant-drugs-market

List of Key Players in Anticoagulant Drugs Market:

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Abbott Laboratories

Aspen Holdings

Sanofi

PfizerInc

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Leo Pharma AS

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for ANTICOAGULANT DRUGS Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the ANTICOAGULANT DRUGS Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the ANTICOAGULANT DRUGS Market Industry?

What segments does the ANTICOAGULANT DRUGS Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the ANTICOAGULANT DRUGS Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 36.5 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 68.9 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 9.5 % 2023-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2022 Forecast Years 2023 – 2028 Segments Covered By Drug Class, Route of Administration, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Abbott Laboratories, Aspen Holdings, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Leo Pharma AS, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/anticoagulant-drugs-market

Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/anticoagulant-drugs-market

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

North America accounted for nearly half of the global anticoagulant drugs market during the forecast period and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the analysis period. Increased demand for novel therapies, the presence of major stakeholders, early diagnosis, improved healthcare infrastructure, the presence of qualified medical experts, and a larger target population was attributed to this. The United States accounted for the highest proportion of anticoagulants in the region, owing to growing knowledge about the therapeutic benefits of anticoagulants in disease management and the country's rising obesity rate. It also has the highest obesity rate in the world. As a result, the regional market is being driven.

Global Anticoagulant Drugs Market is segmented as follows:

Anticoagulant Drugs Market: By Drug Class Outlook (2023-2028)

Heparins

Factor Xa Inhibitor

Warfarin

Direct Thrombin Inhibitor

Others

Anticoagulant Drugs Market: By Route of Administration Outlook (2023-2028)

Oral

Injectable

Anticoagulant Drugs Market: By Application Outlook (2023-2028)

Atrial Fibrillation/Flutter

Venous Thromboembolism

Coronary Heart Disease

Others

Anticoagulant Drugs Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2023-2028)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Anticoagulant Drugs Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-anticoagulant-drugs-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market size was worth around USD 60.1 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 70.1 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 1.75% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 1.75% between 2022 and 2030. Pneumococcal Vaccine Market : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global pneumococcal vaccine market size was worth around USD 8.57 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 12 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.34% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global pneumococcal vaccine market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.34% between 2022 and 2030. Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market size was worth around USD 1.69 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 6 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 13.49% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 13.49% between 2022 and 2030. Anticoagulant Drugs Market : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global Anticoagulant Drugs market size was worth around USD 36.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 68.9 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.5% between 2022 and 2028.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global Anticoagulant Drugs market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.5% between 2022 and 2028. Spirulina Market: According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global spirulina market size was worth around USD 410.2 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 989.6 million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 11.1% between 2022 and 2028.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Pharmaceuticals Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Facts and Factors

Tel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FnF Research