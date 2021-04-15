eXcentral Upgrades Customer Services, Now Offers 24/7 Support

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing demand for the brand's services, leading online trading firm eXcentral has announced that its support team will be operating on a 24/7 basis, effective immediately. With this measure, the company continues its strategy of being a pioneer in the industry, on many different levels.

The support will be granted through eXcentral's many communication channels: onsite chat, call center, email reply and direct messaging service. "As a company, we know that we must spare no effort in order to always give our clients the edge they can't find anywhere else," remarked Michalis Efthymiou, eXcentral's Chief Market Analyst. "Today's trading environment requires non-stop availability on providers' side. Only that way, can traders buy and sell with an assurance that there's always someone watching their backs.

"Sadly, lately several trading brands are falsely claiming to provide 24/7 support, but when you really need them, they're not there for you. That's not the case with us. We guarantee availability at all times, and our clients are welcome to approach us whenever they need to."

A history of being groundbreaking

2021 has seen a bloom in the online trading industry so far, mainly due to the failure of the traditional economy to overcome the crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. As a result, hundreds if not thousands of new online brokers have gone on air in the past few months. However, most are not structured well enough to provide decent trading services, let alone be capable of granting traders with exclusive benefits.

That's why eXcentral takes great pride in hiring only the top specialists in this industry, thus managing to always stay one step ahead of its competition. The company has an impressive track record of introducing new features and services, later imitated by other brands, and this 24/7 support pledge isn't the first time eXcentral has proved to be a pioneer in what it does.

About eXcentral

Founded in 2019 and owned by the renowned investment firm Mount Nico Corp Ltd., eXcentral has managed in a short period of time to become a leading name, trusted by traders from all around the globe. The brand is licensed to operate by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), ensuring safety of funds on multiple levels.

Related Links

https://eu.excentral.com/



SOURCE eXcentral