EXCELLERA ENTERS THE MIDDLE EAST WITH THE ACQUISITION OF INSTINCTIF PARTNERS MENA

The deal strengthens the international growth of the Group - a leader in corporate affairs, which now reaches $75 million in turnover, a team of more than 350 professionals, and a global network of 15 offices.

MILAN, Italy and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Excellera Advisory Group ("Excellera"), Italy's leading corporate affairs advisory group, announces the acquisition of Instinctif Partners MENA, Instinctif Partners' Middle East operations throughout the region and in Arabic speaking North African countries, a leading strategic communications consultancy specializing in financial and corporate communications.

Paolo Zanetto, CEO of Excellera Advisory Group and Samantha Bartel, CEO of IP Excellera

The acquisition aligns with Excellera's growth strategy launched in 2022 with the strategic and financial support of Xenon Private Equity. It further consolidates the Group's position as a reference point in corporate affairs. Excellera today brings together some of the most prominent names in the sector: Barabino & Partners, Cattaneo Zanetto Pomposo & Co., Community, Excellera Intelligence, Public Affairs Advisors, and Value Relations.

This deal will give Excellera a significant presence in the Middle East and Arabic speaking North African markets where Instinctif Partners MENA has been established for more than 12 years. The company will retain the same management team, led by founder CEO Samantha Bartel, and will operate under a new name, IP Excellera, marking the change in ownership of the company and Excellera's expanding footprint in one of the world's fastest-growing and most dynamic markets.

With the addition of IP Excellera, the Group's total turnover will exceed $75 million, with a team of more than 350 professionals, further extending its international footprint. IP Excellera's offices in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Dubai will expand the Group's global network, which already includes locations in Bergamo, Berlin, Brussels, Genoa, London, Madrid, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Rome, and Treviso, bringing the total to 15 locations worldwide.

IP Excellera is a market leading, integrated strategic advisory firm with offers across strategic communications, capital markets and investor relations, corporate reporting, and ESG & sustainability. Its team of 60 talented consultants are drawn from the world's leading financial, government and academic institutions offering clients best in class advice so they can navigate risk, reputation and change. The company represents clients in the public and private sectors and has a portfolio of more than 100 corporate clients with a combined market value of over $3 trillion.

IP Excellera has achieved more than 20 per cent annual growth for the last 5 years, cementing its position as a leading advisory firm in the region and setting a strong basis for growth in partnership with Excellera. IP Excellera's integrated service offering is complementary to Excellera's strength in financial communications and its leading position in M&A in Europe, which will enable organic growth across the Group.

Gianfranco Piras, Chairman of Excellera Advisory Group and Partner at Xenon Private Equity, said: "The acquisition of IP MENA marks a fundamental step in Excellera's growth journey, confirming the soundness of our investment strategy and the Group's ability to attract high-value companies in fast-growing markets. At Xenon Private Equity, we have believed from the very beginning in the creation of a strong, competitive Group capable of establishing itself as a leading player in the corporate affairs sector and serving as a platform for further aggregation. Entering the MENA region strengthens Excellera's platform and broadens its scope, laying the foundations for long-term growth."

Paolo Zanetto, CEO of Excellera Advisory Group, commented: "This transaction is another important step in our international development strategy. In an increasingly interconnected world, the EMEA region has become a natural arena for those, like us, who provide strategic advice on complex and global issues. With this deal, we are enhancing our presence in a key market for global finance and business, integrating a highly skilled team led by Samantha Bartel. We are excited to embark on this new journey together."

Samantha Bartel, CEO of IP Excellera, added: "We are delighted to be joining Excellera Advisory Group for the next stage of our growth journey. It has been an amazing 12 years since we established in MENA and I'd like to thank all colleagues for their hard work and dedication and clients for their loyalty, who have made it so special over the years. We will continue to build our value proposition so we can consistently offer our clients the very best advice across strategic communications, capital markets and investor relations, corporate reporting, and ESG & sustainability and service our growing client roster even better."

Julian Walker, CEO of Instinctif Partners, said: "Following today's sale, we will focus on our core business and in our core markets. On behalf of us all I thank Sam and her team for such consistently great work and send our very best wishes for their future as part of Excellera."

Legal advisors to Excellera Advisory Group were Pinsent Masons and Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Ludovici. Deloitte supported the deal with financial due diligence, while PwC advised on tax matters.

Legal advisers to Instinctif Partners MENA were Simmons and Simmons, and Instinctif Partners were advised on the transaction by SI Global.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2692846/Excellera_Instinctif_Partners_MENA.jpg