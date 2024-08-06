Excelion Development Celebrates Lloret de Mar Grand Opening

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 25th, Excelion Development Group celebrated a major milestone: the grand opening of Smartr Lloret de Mar, a stunning new hotel in the heart of Spain's picturesque Costa Brava. This occasion marked not only the launch of a luxurious new property but also a testament to the successful partnership between Excelion and SmartRental Group .

The event was a vibrant celebration of shared vision and collaboration, bringing together investors, partners, and industry leaders to witness the culmination of months of dedicated work. The new hotel, a testament to Excelion's commitment to quality and innovation, is poised to become a leading accommodation option in the region.

The collaboration between Excelion and SmartRental Group is a key factor in the success of Smartr Lloret de Mar. This partnership is built on a shared vision for delivering exceptional travel experiences and a strong commitment to collaborative growth. SmartRental's expertise in hospitality management, coupled with Excelion's commitment to developing high-quality properties, creates a dynamic and successful synergy.

Excelion Development Group boasts an extensive track record of delivering successful and highly-rated properties. From the vibrant Alva Park in Lloret de Mar, boasting 4.5 stars and over 103 glowing reviews on TripAdvisor, to the lavish Castellaro Golf Resort Hotel achieving a stellar 7.8 rating with 672 reviews on Booking.com, Excelion consistently delivers exceptional experiences. Their commitment to quality is further evident in the cozy Green Wood Hotel in Bansko garnering almost 1300 positive reviews on Google. These diverse projects, spanning multiple locations and catering to various needs, demonstrate Excelion's dedication to creating properties that meet the highest standards and consistently receive rave reviews from discerning travelers.

The successful opening of Smartr Lloret de Mar marks an exciting new chapter for Excelion. We remain dedicated to delivering exceptional projects that create value for our investors and enhance the travel experiences of our guests. As we move forward, we are committed to continued transparency and open communication, building trust and confidence with all our stakeholders.