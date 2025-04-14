EX3 Launches to Deliver on a Bold Promise: Our Mission Is Your Vision

LONDON, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of EX3, a bold new identity born from the evolution of Veritas Prime UKI. This strategic transition positions EX3 as a fully independent SAP partner with a renewed focus: to put technology in the service of people. Our mission is your vision.

EX3 emerges with an established reputation for delivering SAP SuccessFactors and Payroll solutions and BPO services with a commitment to helping organisations unlock the full potential of their workforce.

"At EX3, we're not just stepping away – we're stepping up," said Jas Rai, Co-Founder of EX3. "This shift gives us the clarity and momentum to invest deeply in our people, our partners, and our promise to deliver real, measurable outcomes through world-class SAP solutions."

We don't just deliver projects – we envision what's possible, execute with purpose, and excel as partners in long-term success. That's how we elevate workforce experiences.

A Brand Built for Momentum

With roots in trusted delivery and a future-focused outlook, the EX3 identity is more than a brand. It's a signal to clients, and the market, that we're committed to evolve, scale, and deliver across borders.

Headquartered in the UK, with offices in Malaysia, EX3 continues to grow its reach across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

While the EX3 brand now stands independently, the organisation remains grounded in its history and looks forward to celebrating future wins alongside its global partners.

To explore how EX3 is helping organisations reimagine the future of work, visit www.weareex3.com.

Media contact:

Jas Rai

jas.rai@weareex3.com