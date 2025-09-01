EX3 Launches Indian Operations to Strengthen Global Payroll, HR, and AI Advisory Services Across APAC

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EX3, a strategic SAP partner and global provider of payroll and HR solutions, has officially launched operations in India, marking a significant milestone in its international growth journey. The new entity will serve as a regional hub for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market, complementing EX3's established offices in the UK and Malaysia, and enabling the company to deliver truly global support to its clients.

This expansion reflects EX3's commitment to helping organisations navigate the complexities of global payroll, compliance, and digital transformation. With India's deep talent pool and thriving tech ecosystem, EX3 is well-positioned to offer local expertise with global reach—ensuring consistent, high-quality service across every region.

As an AI-first consultancy, EX3 goes beyond implementation to offer strategic advisory services that help businesses harness artificial intelligence for workforce planning, compliance automation, and predictive analytics. This approach empowers organisations to make smarter decisions, reduce risk, and unlock new efficiencies in an increasingly digital world.

EX3's India office will also support the company's growing capabilities within the SAP Business Suite, including S/4HANA, enabling clients to integrate payroll and HR into their broader enterprise systems. From Phase Zero to post-implementation support, EX3 partners with clients to ensure their technology investments deliver measurable business value.

"India represents a pivotal step in EX3's global growth strategy," said Jas Rai, Co-founder, Managing Partner, and Country Director for India. "By bringing together the strengths of our UK and Malaysia offices with our new Indian operations, we're creating a truly global delivery model. Our AI-first approach and advisory expertise will help organisations embrace innovation, navigate complexity, and unlock new opportunities for growth."

The launch of EX3 India underscores the company's mission to put technology in the service of people—combining innovation, compliance, and strategic insight to help businesses scale confidently across borders.

For more information about EX3's global payroll, HR, and AI advisory services, visit www.weareex3.com or contact info@weareex3.com.

