Ex-OKEx Manager of European Sales, Phil Glover, joins The Bayesian Group as Global Head of Sales

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 20 years' experience in derivative markets, Phil Glover, has joined The Bayesian Group to build their global sales department. Phil has vast experience in the trading space, starting his career in commodities for various top tier banks. He later migrated to electronic trading, managing his own funds. After co-founding and running a proprietary trading company in multiple asset classes across futures, options and swaps, he joined NASDAQ to manage European Sales. Keen to enter the ever-growing digital asset space, he joined OKEx in early 2019 to oversee the institutional business development efforts for both Europe and the US.

As Global Head of Sales at The Bayesian Group, a global digital asset fintech initiative, his focus will be to grow the Group's unique value proposition. The Bayesian Group is composed of strategically aligned businesses with the singular goal of moving the world into a frictionless, digital-first financial future by rethinking the fundamentals of liquidity and fungibility.

Eric Bernhard, VP Customer: "To have somebody of Phil's calibre on the Bayesian team is obviously great news for us and our expanding client base. We believe we offer something completely unique in the digital asset trading space and Phil can help us further enhance that reputation."

Phil Glover himself added: "The Bayesian Group's use of data, sophisticated algorithms, and competitive pricing puts them right at the top of the class when it comes to digital asset trading. I am excited to join the team and look forward to driving the Group's growth."

SOURCE The Bayesian Group