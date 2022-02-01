Ex MoneySuperMarket Group exec joins UK's leading online learning platform to disrupt edtech sector

FutureLearn locks sights on learner-centric future with Andy Hancock at the helm

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy Hancock has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of leading online learning platform FutureLearn.com , in order to continue driving the company forwards on its mission to transform access to education and scale its position as a global leader in edtech.

Hancock brings extensive experience of scaling purpose-led consumer brands including MoneySavingExpert, DMG Media and most recently in his role as Chief Operating Officer at MoneySuperMarket Group PLC, a FTSE 250 company with the mission to help households save money. He has a proven record of leading the digital transformation of content and marketplace businesses, helping them leverage data to grow across new sectors, markets and audiences.

Drawing from his extensive expertise in customer success, part of Hancock's vision for FutureLearn includes developing the company's focus on the modern day student, working with its world class partners to ensure it remains at the forefront of online education, while continuously delivering a quality experience for learners. Post-pandemic research has revealed that students today are now lifelong learners, increasingly global, focussed on career-relevant skills and value flexible, accessible and personalised education.1

Andy Hancock, CEO of FutureLearn, said: "I'm thrilled to be joining FutureLearn, especially at a time when the education sector is evolving faster than ever. We know the face of the modern day student has changed for good following the pandemic. We also know that digital will play an increasingly central role in the evolution of the education sector and how it goes about reaching an ever more diverse student population. FutureLearn's mission is to transform access to education, and we hope to continue disrupting the status quo by working ever closer with a growing partnership of over 250 world-class higher education institutions, industry brands and public sector bodies, to do just that."

Ron Kalifa, Chairman of FutureLearn, added: "I am confident that Andy's experience and his vision for FutureLearn brings the company closer to its fullest potential and mission to transform access to education by harnessing the potential of online education. The sector is ripe with innovation and opportunity, and FutureLearn's unique learner-driven platform remains at the forefront of this as it continues to improve the educational experience of almost 18 million learners across the world."

Learn more about FutureLearn.com here .

SOURCE FutureLearn.com