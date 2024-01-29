Ewing Morris Reaffirms its support for Vision Capital at the Upcoming IRES EGM

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Funds managed by Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners ("Ewing Morris") have been shareholders of IRES for over three years and currently own more than three million shares. We have previously endorsed the case for change at IRES and intend to do so again at the upcoming EGM where we will be voting for change, consistent with other significant shareholders including Vision Capital and CAP REIT.

Fundamentally, we believe that an ownership voice is the single best form of governance. The incumbent board's vehement resistance to shareholder representation is abundantly frustrating. We are shocked that the board would spend millions to defend outgoing directors rather than welcome fresh, independent voices supported by so many large shareholders.

The board's assertions that the proposed directors represent a control block are nonsense. There are no employment, contractual, voting or financial relationships between Ewing Morris and Vision Capital. We both happen to be long suffering shareholders of IRES, frustrated that IRES has underperformed compared to its Irish peers, all of whom went public around the same time as IRES and all of whom subsequently determined that privatization was a superior outcome for shareholders.

Similarly, there are no employment, contractual, voting or financial relationships between Ewing Morris and Sharon Stern. Sharon Stern was nominated to the board of Cedar Realty ("Cedar") by Camac Partners, not Ewing Morris. Ms. Stern did serve on the board of Cedar alongside Darcy Morris, the CEO of Ewing Morris and during their tenure together, Cedar's share price roughly doubled in about twelve months. We would have expected that IRES's board to welcome a nominee with Ms. Stern's history of value creation.

We encourage other shareholders to review Vision Capital's circular and carefully consider their vote.

