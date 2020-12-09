Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection Technology, Evolv Express™

"Evolv Express™ comprises a low-frequency electromagnetic sensor and AI feature that can detect, locate, and automatically categorize concealed explosives and firearms on visitors or employees in real-time while ignoring other harmless personal items such as smartphones, keys, coins, and belts. There is no need for visitors to stop, empty their pockets, and open their bags for physical/invasive security screening," said Varun Babu Industry Analyst. "Significantly, it is 10x faster than traditional metal detectors and can screen more than 3,600 individuals per hour, wherein individuals can walk at a normal pace one at a time, or in groups via multi-lane entrances. This reduces manpower costs and the need for additional security guards at multi-lane security screening checkpoints."

Evolv is primarily deployed at large workplaces, ticketed venues, and schools. To date, it has screened more than 50 million individuals and prevented visitors from carrying over 5,000 weapons into facilities and events. The solution is also highly adaptable to address COVID-19-related challenges. With workers now slowly returning to the workplace, the company has modified the solution to help assess health risks. The Evolv Express Thermal Imaging Package comprises a thermal sensor and the Evolv TempCheck™ software application that aids companies in screening their employees and visitors for elevated temperatures.

Meanwhile, STANLEY Security, the world's second-largest electronic security company and global integrator of comprehensive security solutions, has strategically collaborated and invested in Evolv Technology. It also has global distribution agreements with Johnson Controls and many other regional distributors worldwide. This business model empowers the company to achieve a wide global presence with extended support from resellers and channel partners.

"Evolv's recent addition of the thermal sensor and the Evolv TempCheck software application in Evolv Express is aiding its expansion efforts in Europe and Asia-Pacific," noted Babu. "With more than 100 patents filed related to its automatic threat detection technology with real-time analysis and modular imaging system, Evolv's technology is unique and not easily duplicated anywhere in the world."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Harley Gadomski

P: 1 210 477 8469

E: harley.gadomski@frost.com

About Evolv Technologies, Inc.

Evolv Technology provides touchless security screening systems that ensure safety without sacrificing the visitor experience. The company's latest product, coupled with a thermal imaging package, spots concealed weapons and potential virus infection threats using advanced digital sensors and artificial intelligence that is incredibly accurate, discreet and delivers significantly more throughput than older technologies. Evolv Express™ has earned industry accolades such as the 2020 Edison Awards™, two Campus Safety 2020 BEST Awards, and Campus Security & Life Safety magazine's Secure Campus 2020 Awards. Evolv's customers include hundreds of outdoor entertainment venues, stadiums, large-scale events, cultural landmarks, corporations and warehouses, schools and hospitals around the globe. Led by a team of security industry thought leaders with a track record for delivering first-to-market products, the company holds more than 100 patents. Evolv's investors include Bill Gates, Florida Governor Jeb Bush's firm, Finback Investment Partners, DCVC (Data Collective), General Catalyst Partners, Lux Capital, SineWave Ventures and STANLEY Ventures. The company's partners include STANLEY Security and Johnson Controls. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan