Evolution Power Tools reveals: DIY hacks to save £400 on everyday household repairs

SHEFFIELD, England, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobody likes being faced with worn, damaged or faulty objects around the house - but before Brits rush out and spend £100s on replacements or repairs, it's worth considering the DIY approach.

DIY enthusiasts from Evolution Power Tools reveal how common household issues can easily be fixed - without needing to spend much on multiple tools and materials in the process.

"With just weeks until Christmas, we'd much rather spend our money on gifts for loved ones instead of forking out for furniture repairs.

"We always encourage homeowners to repair and not replace. What's more, repairing furniture yourself can be a rewarding experience and doesn't have to cost as much as you might think.

"For example, when your chair has wobbly legs, it's tempting to buy a replacement - or pay for professional repairs.

"It might sound cost-savvy to get a repair, but getting the professionals in can cost more than you'd think.

"The average professional chair leg repair can cost up to £300.

"But by using a mitre saw, timber, screws, glue and sandpaper, you can get the job done yourself for a fraction of the price.

"If you don't have a saw of your own, ask friends and family if you can borrow one.

"Plus, did you know you can pick up timber for free by browsing Facebook Marketplace or asking local construction sites if they have any scraps going?

"Then you can pick up screws, wood glue and sandpaper from B&Q for under £20 - saving you over £280!

"Similarly, a broken fence can feel like a nightmare - but you don't have to call in a professional and pay in the region of £150.

"One solution is getting hold of some pallet wood - and this doesn't have to cost a penny.

"Depending on where you live, your local IKEA may be getting rid of excess supplies - so you may find wood available to pick up for free.

"Then all you need is a hand saw or circular saw - which you may have, or could borrow - plus a hammer and nails, measuring tape and a level.

"Most people will have these supplies at home - which means you could save the best part of £150!"

Top 5 tips for picking up free wood

Ask local businesses. If you see a supermarket worker emptying a pallet of products, ask if the wood is being thrown away. If so, you may be able to grab it for free. Go to your local recycling facility. Many people will dispose of excess materials, including wood, by taking it to the tip. All you have to do is ask the staff if you can take it. Visit IKEA. Certain branches will make their surplus materials available for free. The scheme isn't always running, but it's worth keeping an eye out! Check online marketplaces. Sites like Facebook Marketplace have a surprising amount of supplies going for free, as people just want to get rid of it. Construction sites. These places may be glad to have someone pick up excess materials, as it saves them having to dispose of it.

"If you've got multiple furniture repairs to carry out, it can be cost-efficient to buy a tool with a multi-material cutting blade.

"Featuring a Japanese Tungsten Carbide Teeth blade, these versatile tools will simplify your toolkit, while allowing you to carry out DIY projects with ease

"Our multi-material cutting tools provide clean and accurate cuts through a variety of materials, including wood, metal, plastics and even wood with nails,

"Gone are the days of homeowners needing to constantly swap blades or purchase specialist equipment. Now, you can rely on one tool to do it all, making DIY much more efficient and enjoyable.

"By investing in versatile tools or borrowing existing equipment, you can avoid unnecessary costs and breathe new life into your household items at a fraction of the price."

