Evolution launches world´s first online live Craps game

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution, leading provider of Live Casino solutions, has announced the launch of the world's first ever online Live Craps game, set in an authentic underground, speakeasy-style studio.

This unique online version of the legendary dice game stays true to the original while also taking full advantage of technology with its rich set of additional features, aimed to make the game easier to understand and play for both experienced and new players.

Todd Haushalter, Chief Product Officer at Evolution, said: "Craps completes the Evolution portfolio in terms of offering every game you can find in a land-based casino. Developing the game and capturing the unique excitement of the Craps table, but in an online setting, was a complex project. The team has done a phenomenal job and we now have a fantastic finished product that I know will thrill Craps enthusiasts in the US, Europe and beyond, as well as attracting legions of new fans."

He added: "We understand that not everyone knows how to play Craps. That's why the game has both an `Easy Mode' and a simple online interactive tutorial that clearly explains how to play and enjoy the game. Craps has been our most requested new game by both players and operators for years - now it's finally here. I think players are going to love it."

Evolution is also adding to its growing portfolio of First Person games by launching a RNG variant of Craps. Like all of Evolution's First Person games, it includes the `GO LIVE' button, which transports players through an in-game portal to the live version of the game.

