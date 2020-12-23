Evolution Equity Partners Expands Cybersecurity Focused Investment Platform

In 2020, Evolution activated a $250m Fund after fully investing a $125m Fund in 2019 and increased AUM to over $675m. The firm completed 8 investments this year including:

Quantexa – London based market leader in financial crime detection and real time AML/KYC. $56m Series C Round led by Evolution.

(Stealth Company) – London based Quantum cybersecurity company. Early-stage financing led by Evolution

Existing portfolio companies raised follow on rounds of financing in 2020 including:

DefinedCrowd – Seattle based AI/ML data platform leader.

based AI/ML data platform leader. Panaseer – London based c ontinuous control monitoring cybersecurity leader.

based ontinuous control monitoring cybersecurity leader. Onapsis - Boston based a pplication cybersecurity leader.

based pplication cybersecurity leader. Logpoint – Copenhagen based security incident and event management (SIEM) leader.

based security incident and event management (SIEM) leader. CounterCraft – London based cyber deception and threat intelligence platform.

Evolution cybersecurity portfolio companies growth news:

Awards

Among many notable accolades awarded in 2020 to Evolution and our portfolio, we are pleased to be working with some of the fasted growing cybersecurity and enterprise software companies in the world.

Platform Expansion

Evolution launched a London office to compliment Palo Alto, New York City and Zurich and added professionals to expand the platform of expertise that serves portfolio companies. The firm has 15 investment professionals including two recent hires:

Ollie Bone, Associate - Prior to joining Evolution, Ollie led venture scouting for global corporates in defense, manufacturing and consulting. He ran an accelerator program for cybersecurity scaleups building a UK and global support network for founders where he worked with leading cybersecurity companies.

Eduardo Martinez, Associate - Eduardo is an associate at Evolution Equity Partners focused on sourcing and monitoring investment opportunities across the technology sector. He is in charge of portfolio management and reporting, performing valuation analysis and due diligence of investments.

About Evolution Equity Partners

Evolution Equity Partners, based in Palo Alto, New York City, London and Zurich invests in fast growing technology companies helping exceptional entrepreneurs develop market leading companies. The firm has a focus on Cybersecurity and adjacent Enterprise Software markets and its partners have been involved as founders, investors and as senior operating executives in leading software companies around the world. Learn more at www.evolutionequity.com and follow us at Linkedin and Twitter.

