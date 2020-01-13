Evolution 2.0 Prize: Unprecedented $10 Million Offered To Replicate Cellular Evolution

The new international competition is intended to speed breakthroughs around the still unknown process of cell communication that organizers predict can turn off cancer, allow robots to think for themselves and even create new plant life to combat climate change.

The Evolution 2.0 Prize is designed by Chicago engineer-turned-marketer-turned-business consultant Perry Marshall and his A-list team of partners like top genetic experts from Harvard and Oxford.

"A germ resisting antibiotics does more programming in 12 minutes than a team of Google engineers can do in 12 days," said Marshall. "One blade of grass is 10,000 years ahead of any computer. Organisms self-edit and reprogram in real time in a way that dwarfs anything manmade. If we crack this, it will literally change the course of aging, disease, A.I. and humanity."

Scientific advisors include Denis Noble (Oxford and Royal Society biologist; first in the world to model the human heart on computer): "The biggest questions in science today are about how life got going and the origin of the genetic code. How do living things 'know' how to evolve? What do cells know that we don't? Is the genetic code the result of chance as some claim for 100 years – or is science pointing us to currently unknown processes? The answers will be as profound as Einstein's E=mc2."

The full $10 million will only be awarded to a patentable coding system that self-evolves. The competition closely relates to the recent discovery awarded the 2019 Nobel in Medicine, which found a "switch" by which cells re-write their own DNA as oxygen levels change.

The Evolution 2.0 Prize builds on the movement of supersized science incentives such as the X Prizes, Breakthrough Awards and recent Earth Shot announced by Prince William. More information is here.

"If there is a winning entry, it will transform innovation for the next 50-100 years," offered Gary Klopfenstein, former U.S. Director of Berenberg Bank. "This is not just an interesting initiative for a small sector of the scientific community but should be watched by the public in general – it's history in the making."

Perry Marshall is endorsed in FORBES and INC Magazine and one of the most sought-after consultants, author of the world's best-selling book on digital advertising, and wrote Evolution 2.0. How to enter can be found here.

