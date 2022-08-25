EvoluteIQ Recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Multiexperience Development Platforms

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EvoluteIQ, the leading hyperautomation enablement platform provider today announced that the technology company has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the August 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) report.

According to Gartner, "Software engineering teams often use a variety of disjointed front-end development tools and back-end approaches to develop separate apps for different devices and touchpoints. This siloed approach to app creation is hard to scale and leads to an inconsistent user experience (UX). An MXDP is an opinionated, integrated set of front-end development tools and 'backend for frontend' (BFF) capabilities."

The report further states that, "The MXDP market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 19.5%, from $2.8 billion in 2022 to $4.7 billion, through 2025, driven by the confluence of digital disruption, hyperautomation and composable business that has led to an influx of tools and rising demand." [1]

"We are excited to be a part of this Gartner Market Guide for MXDP. We believe this further validates the comprehensiveness and depth of the e.IQ platform. The integrated nature of our platform enables the Fusion teams of business and IT users to collaborate for building customer and user journeys across multiple channels," said Sameet Gupte, Chief Executive Officer at EvoluteIQ.

The e.IQ platform offers end-to-end digital transformation capability for businesses. The unified automation platform eliminates the need for multiple siloed technologies and bots. Automated business solutions built using the e.IQ Platform have been successfully implemented across industries including banking, insurance and healthcare, with go-live in 4-6 weeks and up to 70% reduction in operational costs.

[1] Gartner, "Market Guide for Multiexperience Development Platforms", Adrian Leow, Jason Wong, Arun Batchu, Frank O'Connor, 10 August 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About EvoluteIQ

EvoluteIQ is a Nordea & Confidus Venture Capital backed technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with a global presence in the UK, US and India. The company's core solution is the e.IQ Hyperautomation enablement Platform. The integrated platform combines the capabilities of process orchestration, RPA data and event processing, AI/ML, enterprise connectors and front-end application development to build seamless user journeys using a simple, low-code/no-code interface.

For more information about EvoluteIQ and to learn how the e.IQ platform helps transform businesses through hyperautomation enablement, please visit www.evoluteiq.com.

