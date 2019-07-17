Evija: Lotus Unveils World's Most Powerful Production Car

With a target output of 2000 PS, it is the world's most powerful series production road car. It has been designed and engineered in the UK, and will be produced at Hethel, UK, the home of Lotus since 1966. A maximum of 130 will be built.

Full technical details can be found on the Lotus media website at https://media.lotuscars.com

Hosted at the Royal Horticultural Halls, London, more than 350 VIP guests attended the unveiling. They were made up of international automotive, business, technology and design media, plus a host of UK business leaders, corporate and commercial partners, government officials, Lotus employees, racing drivers and other distinguished friends of the brand.

Also in attendance was a delegation of senior figures from Geely Auto, the world's fastest growing automotive group and majority shareholder of Group Lotus.

Phil Popham, Lotus Cars CEO, and Russell Carr, Design Director, presented the striking two-seater EV hypercar to the audience. Popham described it as a bold statement of intent from the iconic British company, illustrative of its ambition under the stewardship of Geely.

He added: "Evija will re-establish Lotus as a leader in terms of engineering and design. It is a hypercar that is built 'For The Drivers'."

Russell Carr commented: "The Evija is beyond anything Lotus has ever done… beyond anything I've ever done. We have created something beautiful, something new, dramatic and unique."

The Rt Hon Greg Clark, Secretary of State for Business, attended the unveiling. He commented: "Our auto industry has long been a source of national pride. The launch of the UK's first all-electric hypercar – designed, engineered and built here in the UK – is testament to the skills and expertise of the workforce at Lotus.

The Evija is the most powerful and dynamically accomplished road car in the history of Lotus, and sets a new standard for Lotus driving performance. It is the first all-electric British hypercar and the first Lotus with an electrified powertrain. It is also the first new model since Geely took control in 2017.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947900/Lotus_Evija.jpg

