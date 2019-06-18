Eviation Announces First Commercial Customer, Cape Air, for Its All-Electric Airplane, Alice.

Today regional travel in the U.S. is on the rise, with an increase in consumers flying short distances between 50 to 650 miles. This growing segment offers the ideal scenario for Eviation's all-electric Alice, which aims to undercut the cost of travel by making middle mile trips cheaper, faster and cleaner. The shift to electric will reduce operating costs, eliminate greenhouse gas emissions, make air travel more affordable and connect communities like never before.

"Cape Air has never been just another airline. We are a company of firsts, and one with a deep sense of social responsibility. Seven years ago, we were recognized by the EPA for our sustainability efforts. Today, we are stewards in what is the world's single most emissions-laden industries," said Cape Air founder and CEO, Dan Wolf. "We see tremendous opportunities to reduce the environmental impact of our operations, and to help our employees and communities do that as well. Augmenting our fleet with the all-electric Alice aircraft is the next chapter in our future."

With the goal of making regional air travel accessible for all, Eviation designed Alice to create a new flying experience for passengers that is cleaner, quieter and cost-effective. Inspired by the new design possibilities that emerged by replacing turbine engines with all-electric motors, Eviation and its team have reimagined what sleek, stylish and cost-effective air mobility can be with the introduction of the first zero-emission aircraft. Eviation's Alice leverages an IP portfolio that includes innovations in thermal management and autonomous landing, as well as distributed electric propulsion, industry-leading battery technology and cutting-edge composite body frames, capable of flying with nine passengers at 240 knots to a range of up to 650 miles on a single charge.

"For the first time in over 50 years, Eviation has created a new breed of aircraft fleets and a new era in aviation with the all-electric Alice. By securing our first commercial customer with a large and well-respected regional airline such as Cape Air, we have demonstrated and proven Alice as a leader in first-to-market innovation and reliable zero-emission aviation," said Omer Bar-Yohay, Eviation CEO. "We are beyond thrilled to partner with Cape Air to bring the first all-electric regional aircraft to airports and air passengers across North America as we redesign air travel to make it quieter, cleaner and affordable."

Following test flights this year and certification in 2021, Eviation will begin shipping the aircraft for commercial use in 2022.

About Cape Air

Now in its 30th year, Cape Air is one of the largest independent regional airlines in the United States, serving 35 cities in the US and Caribbean. The employee-owned company, based in Hyannis, Massachusetts, has grown from three flights a day between Provincetown and Boston in 1989 to a fleet of 92 aircraft, 400 flights a day and service to 500,000 passengers annually. Cape Air has been recognized as "One of the Top Ten Small Airlines in the World" by Condé Nast Traveler.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. is developing and manufacturing efficient electric aircraft in an effort to make electric aviation a fast, competitive, and sustainable answer to the on-demand mobility of people and goods. Its distributed propulsion, high-energy density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and new airframe are designed from the ground up to maximize these technological advances for regional flight operators. Eviation is a member of NASA's on-demand mobility program, and of the General Aviation Manufacturers' Association (GAMA) and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Please visit us at www.eviation.co .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924560/Eviationa_Paris_Air_Show_Press_Conference__Media_Audience.jpg

Related Links

http://www.eviation.co



SOURCE Eviation Aircraft Ltd.