Evestia Clinical - the new brand identity for EMAS Pharma - launches today as a market leading pharmaceutical research specialist focussed on Clinical Trials in Oncology and Rare Diseases

LETCHWORTH GARDEN CITY, England, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evestia Clinical has today been announced as the new identity of EMAS Pharma, as it sets its sights on rapid growth as a provider of clinical research in oncology and rare diseases globally.

Evestia Clinical is backed by Kester Capital and headed by a strong leadership team including Richard Barfield (Chairman), Lewis Cameron (CEO), Roy Ovel (CCO), and Carl Hvass (CFO). The name Evestia is inspired by the company's mission to pioneer transformational advancements in clinical research. It represents a commitment to making a lasting imprint in the industry by driving meaningful progress in oncology and rare disease trials and strengthening partnerships with biotech companies.

"The launch of Evestia Clinical marks an exciting new chapter in our journey," said Richard Barfield, Chairman of Evestia Clinical.

"Our leadership team has a proven track record of driving growth in the CRO sector, and with the support of Kester Capital, we are well-positioned to accelerate our expansion, strengthen our service offerings, and broaden our global reach. We are building a world-class platform that will deliver exceptional value to our biotech clients.

"Our new identity reaffirms our focus on delivering high-quality clinical trials in oncology and rare diseases, where there is an urgent need for innovation and speed. We are firmly placed to support biotech companies in bringing life-changing therapies to market."

Evestia Clinical's mission is clear: To empower biotech innovators by providing expert-driven, agile, and personalized clinical research solutions - accelerating the development of life-changing therapies with confidence and care. This mission reflects its unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation in the pursuit of advancing healthcare worldwide.

"We are committed to providing our clients with the most effective and adaptive clinical trial solutions," said Lewis Cameron, CEO. "This transformation aligns with our long-term vision of being the preferred CRO partner for biotech companies focused on complex, high-impact research areas."

Adam Maidment, Managing Partner at Kester Capital, commented: "Kester has been investing in CROs for over a decade, and we see Evestia Clinical as a highly strategic platform in a dynamic and fast-growing global market. We are delighted to be partnering once again with Richard, Lewis, Roy, Carl, and the existing Evestia Clinical team to support the next phase of growth - both organically and through acquisition as they continue to drive innovation in clinical research."

About Evestia Clinical

Evestia Clinical is a leading CRO specializing in clinical trials for oncology and rare diseases. With a commitment to scientific excellence, innovation, and patient-centric research, Evestia Clinical partners with biotech companies to accelerate the development of life-saving therapies. Backed by Kester Capital, Evestia Clinical is dedicated to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge clinical research.

Evestia Clinical's vision is to be the market-leading clinical service partner for biotechs and beyond - fuelling medical breakthroughs to improve global health within a culture that values, inspires, and empowers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646471/Evestia_Clinical.jpg