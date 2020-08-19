Everyday Ubuntu: a new podcast hosted by Mungi Ngomane, author, human rights activist and granddaughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, launches today

First episode features an interview with Cuppy, Nigerian-born, international DJ

and host of Apple Music's Africa Now Radio

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with The Brand is Female, the new weekly series Everyday Ubuntu hosted by Mungi Ngomane, author and human rights advocate, has officially launched today and is now available on Apple and other major podcast platforms. Inspired by Ubuntu, the African philosophy and way of life, the podcast includes conversations with inspiring personalities from around the world who fight for causes they believe in, recognize their own weaknesses and continue to work on making the world a better place. The show's first episode, released during South Africa's Women's Month, features an interview with Nigerian-born, internationally renowned DJ, producer and radio host, Cuppy.

"Ubuntu teaches us that we live better together, and this podcast is about exploring our common humanity – something that is much needed in our world right now – with interesting personalities who are doing their part to bring this concept into their life, no matter where they are in the world," says Mungi Ngomane, host of the Everyday Ubuntu podcast.

"Mungi has a unique point of view and a strong voice as an advocate for women's rights and human rights, while her passion for Ubuntu brings people of all backgrounds together, teaching us that we really are one. It is with great pride and excitement that we launch her show as one of the first titles produced by The Brand is Female's new podcast division," says Eva Hartling, Founder of The Brand is Female.

Everyday Ubuntu's inaugural episode features Florence Otedola, also known as Cuppy, the Nigerian-born, internationally acclaimed DJ, producer and host of Africa Now Radio, Apple Music's first African radio show. Founder of the Cuppy Foundation and ambassador for Save The Children UK, Cuppy's debut album, distributed by Platoon, launches August 21. Her single Jollof on the Jet has already been topping charts across the world. Born in Lagos, DJ Cuppy graduated with a degree in Economics from King's College, London. She earned a Music Business Masters Degree from New York University while interning at Jay-Z's Roc Nation imprint in 2015.

The granddaughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu and patron of the Tutu Foundation UK, Mungi grew up between the U.S. and South Africa, the latter where Ubuntu was infused into her education from a young age. Mungi completed a Master's in International Studies and Diplomacy from the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London. She has worked in Middle East conflict resolution and for the advancement of women and girls for some of the world's foremost advocacy organisations and initiatives. Since bringing the book Everyday Ubuntu, Living better the African way into the world last year, Mungi has returned to advocacy. She is passionate about human rights, specifically the advancement of women and girls, the protection of refugees and the liberation of the Palestinian people. She is currently the Business Operations Manager for Outvote, a digital organizing tool whose mission is to promote organizing, voter participation and civic engagement within progressive and Democratic campaigns and organisations.

