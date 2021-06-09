Evernex Signs Intelligent Computing MOU With Tech Giant Huawei

PARIS, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernex has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Huawei to provide server maintenance through Huawei's Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) services to Nordic European customers.

The move into intelligent computing services builds on an existing partnership between the two companies, and expands on the original MOU signed in September 2019.

The agreement states that the two parties will work together to build a pan-European delivery and service network based on Huawei's industry-leading service capabilities and Evernex's extensive reach across Europe.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to build on our existing agreement with Huawei and its partners - which includes IT Maintenance, Single Point of Contact Support and Spare as a Service (SPaaS™) - by offering server maintenance for Nordic-European customers through Huawei's intelligent Cloud and AI services," noted Klaus Stoeckert, Evernex Managing Director - Central, Northern & Eastern Europe.

"Europe is our most important area of activity with Huawei, and we hope that our successful partnership will provide a solid foundation for ongoing mutual co-operation," continued Stoeckert.

Li Peng, President of Huawei CEE & Nordic European Cloud and AI Business Department, says that Cloud and AI services are at the core of Huawei's customer-centric approach and will build on the company's commitment to building an 'open industry ecosystem' that will help usher in the new era of intelligent computing.

ABOUT EVERNEX

Headquartered in Paris, France, Evernex maintains over 360,000 IT systems in more than 165 countries, and has a global network of 45 offices. It is the preferred maintenance partner for multinational companies and has developed a multi-channel and multi-vendor flexible offering.

SOURCE Evernex