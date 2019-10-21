everis and Uniken sign an agreement to transform digital identity in Contact Center

- Both companies will deliver Uniken's mobile-first REL-ID solution, aimed at driving engagement by reducing fraud and enhancing Contact Center user experience

- The provision of a strongly authenticated and secure communication mechanism with the user is a critical element for compliance with PSD2's security requirements

MADRID, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The multinational business consultancy everis and Uniken, a leading security and I&AM company, have signed a global agreement to provide Uniken services to Everis clients.

The REL-ID solution from Uniken enables clients to authenticate themselves when calling the Contact Center, by utilizing strong authentication methods normally reserved for digital channels. The technology eliminates PII based questions and allows both parties to mutually confirm the client's identity without friction and reduce call times by 30-45 seconds. Outbound calls from the call center are securely authenticated to provide customers with full certainty they are connected with a trusted company and not a fraudster, without the friction of PII or callbacks. Additionally, any service request or transaction can be immediately delivered to the customer and digitally signed on the device with full non-repudiation, thereby reducing the need for paperwork, secure client sites, and greatly reducing processing times. The REL-ID solution also supports full omnichannel authentication and transaction signing including mobile, internet, chatbot, digital assistants, and messaging services.

For the financial sector, the REL-ID solution from Uniken is compliant with the PSD2 Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) regulations for secure multi-factor authentication, endpoint threat detection including malware detection, encrypted secure communications to the mobile application, and digitally signing of transaction details and client response to support non-repudiation.

As well as helping banks meet the forthcoming PDS2 SCA requirements, everis and Uniken will work together to demonstrate how the REL-ID platform can be applied to other sectors to make connecting with customers safer and more engaging, irrespective of the channel used. Improving the security posture of the mobile application enables the deployment of new capabilities and positions the secure mobile application as the centerpiece of the organization's broader security architecture. This enables the removal of burdensome elements used for traditional authentication, such as passwords, OTP, tokens, and the use of PII. Additionally, the creation of a strongly authenticated, real-time, secure communication channel with the end-user can be trusted to deliver proactive service, targeted single-click actionable offers, and drive overall greater digital engagement.

Gustavo Garcia Olmo, Director in everis – "The Contact Center channel is a key focus in many organizations as there exists a large opportunity for improvement in both efficiency and customer satisfaction. In everis we are helping companies to achieve their business goals including cognitive technologies to make the most of Virtual Agents in combination with Human Agents and providing secure and frictionless solutions to make clients feel safe in a trusted environment, increasing satisfaction, and driving sales."

According to Bimal Gandhi, CEO of Uniken, "While mobile has become the de facto channel of choice for the consumer, banks still need to deliver on every channel. Financial institutions must deliver security that meets the rigid regulatory standards, yet also meets the consumer expectation for simplicity, consistency and zero friction on mobile, web, call center, chat, and digital assistant interactions. I'm very proud that everis has recognized how REL-ID delivers unmatched security and enhanced experience in one SDK."

About everis an NTT DATA Company

everis is a company that is part of the NTT DATA group, offering business solutions and strategy, the development and maintenance of technological applications and outsourcing services. The company, which operates across the banking, insurance, industry, utilities, telecommunications, public administration and health sectors, achieved a turnover of 1.17 bn Euro in the last fiscal year. Currently, it has more than 21,000 professionals located in offices, and high-performance centers, across 17 countries. More information can be found on www.everis.com

About NTT DATA Company

NTT DATA is a leading provider of consulting and IT services, and a global innovation leader based in Tokyo, with operations in more than 50 countries. With an emphasis on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com

About Uniken

Uniken makes connecting safe by combining amazing security and transaction verification with phenomenal customer experience. By tightly integrating identity biometrics, powerful split key cryptography, and device intelligence with a secure channel and endpoint threat detection. Uniken's REL-ID Platform delivers unified defense-in-depth that eliminates every vector for credential compromise.

Visit www.uniken.com

