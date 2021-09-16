EverGrow The Next 100x Coin Like SAFEMOON Which Rewards Holders With Stable Passive Income In USD

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobody can deny that crypto space has exploded over the last year, with innovations like Defi, NFTs paving the way for new assets and altcoins to follow their path to the moon. With success stories like DOGECOIN, SAFEMOON, SHIBA INU, AND MORE providing retail investors with exponential returns and genuine opportunities to build life-changing wealth. SAFEMOON, a yield generation token, started with a massive supply of 777 trillion and a very low marketcap. If you had bought $1,000 worth of SAFEMOON at launch, the $1,000 in investment would now be worth around $3.5 million

While everyone is scrambling to find the next big thing, EverGrow Coin is proud to be the 1st Yield Generation token which rewards its holders in USDT. It is establishing the new standard of DeFi Tokeneconomics with its innovative and game-changing Token distribution strategy. Every Buy/Sell transaction in EverGrow is taxed and is used to fund advanced mechanisms like automatic and Manual Buyback and adding liquidity in decentralized exchanges. These elements, combined with an experienced team of developers and influencers in the cryptocurrency space, set up EverGrow for long-term growth and progress.

EverGrow Unique Features:

8% Redistribution in USDT: 8% of every buy and sell transaction is automatically redistributed to all token holders. There is no need for holders to claim their rewards as the $USDT is delivered automatically to their wallets in their holding EverGrow Coin Holdings proportion. It effectively means that apart from a return from an increase in Token prices, Users get to earn Stable Passive income in USDT.

3% Strategic Buy-Back Reserve: The tokens collected from the fees are converted into BNB and securely locked and stored in the EverGrow contract. The contract is coded so that the BNB in the Strategic Reserves cannot be withdrawn and can only be utilized to buy back EverGrow coins from the open market and burn them. The project's contract has two different BuyBack systems: The main one, Moonshot Buyback, is a large buyback deployed strategically at specific moments and generated a big green candle in the chart. Moonshot is executed when the chart most needs it. When volume is low, the AutoBoost Buy-Back System kicks in, and small buys will happen to discourage early sellers. This creates a proper burn and guarantees the price per token will increase every time the buyback is activated.

2% Automatic Liquidity: 2% of every transaction is sent to PancakeSwap for Liquidity. Pancakeswap is a BSC-based decentralized exchange that fixes the low liquidity problems of DEXs through the liquidity Pool concept. A liquidity pool always contains a pair of tokens, which you can trade. The project's Smart contract deposits 3% from every buy/sell transaction as $EverGrow and $BNB into a liquidity pool. At the same time, 1% from every transaction is allocated to Marketing to fuel the most ambitious projects from our ecosystem and reward the active community.

Anti-Whale Mechanism: An extra 1% fee is applied to all sales to discourage swing trading and lessen Whale manipulation. Apart from this, the Smart contract will ensure that No sales of amounts higher than 0.2% of the circulating supply are possible at once.

With its dedicated app that allows users to see how many USDT Reflections they have, Although rewards are distributed automatically, EverGrow also allows its owners to claim the USDT token and receive those rewards sooner manually.

With their carefully designed Tokeneconomics, EverGrow is destined to sustain the ups and downs of the market in due course of time. At launch, 50% of the total Token supply was burned. i.e., removed permanently from the Circulating Supply while the other 45% is reserved for Pre-sale and Liquidity on Pancake Swap while the additional 5% is reserved for the team. The Liquidity on Pancakeswap is locked for one year, which means the initial liquidity can't be withdrawn from the Exchanges even by the team. Thus, ensuring investors can quickly sell their Holding at their desired gains. Tokens reserved for the team are also locked and unlocked in parts over time to avoid any impact on Token price by any significant sell-off.

To increase the Token utility, EverGrow is building an Ecosystem around $EGC, which includes the first-ever NFT Lending and Loan platform for easing liquidity in NFT & DeFi Space. The forum will allow NFT Owners to easily borrow Against Their NFTs As Collateral On Fair Interest Rates without having to sell them. The other products include an Adult Content subscription platform where $EGC can be used for purchasing content, tipping & messaging content creators on the forum.

EverGrow will also develop its own Play-to-Earn game where every type of "Hero" has unique strengths and weaknesses, requiring players to mix and match accordingly. Players receive daily login rewards and earn NFTs while enjoying the smooth gameplay. These NFT's can both be used in built-in NFT marketplaces and trade with other players. Thus, Players will benefit from the rise of the in-game asset's economy.

They will also be launching innovative Staking Pools or RBLOs (Reflection-Backed Liquidity Offerings), which will give their token sustainable utility in which staking X token to earn Y token will make economic and mathematical sense. They will also be transferring some of their liquidity to the Partnered Tokens by buying them on specific contract interactions. These purchased tokens are then distributed amongst participants of the Pool.

EverGrow was founded upon a set of core principles and values which focus upon the value associated with a collective group of like-minded individuals and the unparalleled capacity and coordination that arises from this type of magical coalition. Cryptocurrencies are steadily gaining mainstream acceptance. Recent IPO's of companies like Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) and Argo Blockchain is pushing crypto further into the mainstream audience, and people finally realize the true potential of Crypto Currencies. It is this sentiment that will continue to bring EverGrow and its community to new and even greater heights.

