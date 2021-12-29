EverGrow Coin: Fastest Growing Crypto on Binance Chain Reaches 117K+ Token Holders

ATLANTA, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGrow Coin , a newly launched crypto on Binance Smart Chain, is rewriting DeFi tokenomics with its revolutionary smart contracts. After distributing $30 million in $BUSD as rewards, EverGrow recently passed the mark of 117,000 token holders. With a total supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000, EverGrow has already burned 52.25% of the total supply. According to Coinmarketcap , EverGrow was trading at $0.00000078 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,684,308. EverGrow Coin holder earns an 8% reward through every transaction in $BUSD, which is sent automatically to the holder's wallet. The crypto is currently available to trade on the following exchanges:

PancakeSwap (V2)

BitMart

Coinsbit, Zt.com

Tokenomics of EverGrow

Every transaction between two ECG wallets is taxed at 14% including Buy/Sell transactions on decentralized exchanges like Pancakeswap. 8% of every buy/transfer/sell is distributed among the holders in $BUSD, which provides them with an additional opportunity of earning apart from capital gains. Furthermore, 2% of every transaction is used for strategic BuyBack & Burn, which ultimately means removing the purchased tokens permanently from the market circulation. Additionally, 1% of every transaction is transferred to the marketing wallet to fund marketing, utility & ecosystem development, and community development, which facilitates the growth and development of the platform.

Liquidity Pool

The Smart contract of EverGrow deposits 3% from every transaction as $EGC and $BNB in Pancakeswap liquidity pools and the deposited liquidity is locked for 1 year in certified lockers. It ensures all Buy & Sell transactions are executed with minimal slippage.

Anti-Whale Mechanism

The Anti-Whale Mechanism prevents price manipulations by blocking any single sell order worth more than 0.125% of the total supply of $EGC.

EverGrow Coin Roadmap includes platforms like Crator, a twitter-like social media where influencers can sell their premium content to their fans. Apart from Crator, NFT Marketplace and lending platforms are scheduled to be launched in Q1, 2022 followed by play-to-earn games and staking pools.

Company: EverGrow Coin

Email: contact@evergrowcoin.com

Website: https://evergrowcoin.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717493/Evergrow_Coin_Logo.jpg

SOURCE EverGrow Coin