EverGrow Coin, A Deflationary Token, to List on BitMart Exchange

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, will list EverGrow Coin (EGC) on November 17, 2021. For all BitMart users, the EGC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 4:00 AM EST.

What is EverGrow Coin?

EverGrow Coin is a deflationary token designed to become scarcer over time. The fully doxxed EverGrow team are made up of blockchain, marketing and finance professionals, working towards building an ecosystems of platforms and applications designed to support EverGrow Coin's growth and holder rewards.

All *eligible holders (*visit https://evergrowcoin.com/exchanges/ ) of EGC will earn an 8% reward from every Buy/Transfer/Sell Transaction in Binance-pegged USD, a regulated stable-coin pegged one to one to the US dollar. 1% from every Buy/Transfer/Sell Transaction is sent to Buy-Back & Burn wallet, 4% is transferred into the liquidity pool for Pancakeswap to create a stable price floor, with 1% is transferred for marketing. EverGrow's Ecosystem consists of NFT Lending Platform, NFT Marketplace, Content Subscription Platform, Staking pools & Play-to-Earn Games. Since EverGrow's launch less than 8 weeks ago, the contract has paid nearly $25 million of BUSD rewards to $EGC holders. The team created an app where holders can track rewards at https://app.evergrowcoin.com/dashboard .



Buy-Back and Burn

1% of every transaction is collected and converted to BNB which is stored in contract. When Buy-Back and Burn is enabled, the contract purchases EGC from exchanges, which creates a green handle, then permanently removes those tokens from circulating supply (burn) which makes the $EGC token scarcer over time. More than 1.7% of tokens have already been burnt through the Buy-Back Mechanism, in addition to 50% burned at launch. Burnt tokens do not receive rewards, meaning the EverGrow Coin contract pays a much higher proportion of rewards than similar projects.

Anti-Whale Mechanism

$EGC Anti-Whale function ensures that no sale amounts to more than 0.125% of the total supply are possible at once. Initially, it was at 0.25% but after burned 50% Tokens of the Total Supply, EGC have reduced the limit per transaction by 50%. The Anti-Whale feature won't necessarily stop Whales from selling, but having a maximum limit works as an indicator when a Whale is trying to sell their tokens and avoids price manipulation.

With an experienced and transparent team, a clear roadmap designed to support the long-term growth of the project, and having already beaten many previous crypto records, EverGrow Coin is cited by many experts and analysts to become a top 20 global crypto project.

You can find out more by joining one of EverGrow Coin's already very active communities:

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 5 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 370+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website , follow their Twitter , or join their Telegram for more updated news and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

