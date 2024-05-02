Everest Trust Scales New Heights With Premium Accounts For Ambitious Traders

LANCY, Switzerland, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Trust, a leading online brokerage firm, has recently announced the launch of its premium account offerings. These exciting new accounts offer experienced and high-volume traders unparalleled control and enhanced features to reach their financial summits.

"We understand that successful traders have specific requirements," says Emily-Rose Hawthorn, a spokesperson for Everest Trust . "The premium accounts are crafted to cater to those who seek more from our trading platform. We've empowered these individuals with the necessary tools, resources, and support to navigate the ever-evolving financial landscape and make informed decisions."

Premium features for peak performance

Everest Trust's premium accounts exceed the standard conditions offered in their primary accounts. Premium account holders will enjoy a multitude of benefits aimed at elevating their trading journey. Here's a glimpse of what traders can expect.

The broker provides customized spreads, swap rates, and custom leverage options, allowing users to optimize their strategies and potentially retain a more significant share of their profits. Members also benefit from personalized guidance and support with two dedicated, 30-minute weekly consultations with an account manager with extensive market expertise. This ensures traders always have a trusted advisor by their side to remain informed and equipped to make sound decisions.

Everest Trust elevates the trading experience further with exclusive features like weekly trading signals, access to trade-exclusive events and limited credit allocation for qualified clients. The importance of risk management is addressed, with risk management tools and strategies provided by them to minimize the impact of market volatility. Additionally, select members enjoy the peace of mind that comes with limited insured positions, offering a safety net for their investments.

"We are confident that the premium accounts will be instrumental in propelling our customers towards success," emphasizes Hawthorn. "By bringing a customized and results-oriented workplace, Everest Trust is committed to unlocking new avenues for growth for traders."

About Everest Trust

Everest Trust is an online investment platform that allows individuals of all backgrounds to participate in the financial markets. The brand delivers a secure and reliable solution for investors to grow their wealth with a user-friendly platform, a comprehensive suite of trading tools, and a wide variety of financial markets available to trade. The introduction of premium accounts underscores its dedication to catering to the evolving needs of all clients, from novice to pro.

Website: https://www.everestrust.com/