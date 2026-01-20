DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantle, the high-performance distribution and liquidity layer bridging traditional finance (TradFi), real-world assets (RWAs) and on-chain liquidity, today announced a new collaboration with Everclear, introducing Cross-Chain Asset Settlement to the Mantle ecosystem that allows users to seamlessly swap wETH from Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, or Polygon directly into mETH on Mantle — without traditional bridging friction.

Everclear Launches Cross-Chain Asset Settlement to Streamline Onboarding, Liquidity Efficiency, and Asset Flow into the Mantle Ecosystem

This integration addresses one of the most pressing challenges in multi-chain DeFi: liquidity fragmentation across multiple representations of the same asset.

Solving Fragmentation with Cross-Chain Netting & Settlement

As ecosystems scale, assets like ETH and USD now exist in many forms, from wETH, mETH, stETH to an expanding set of stablecoins. Everclear's clearing and settlement infrastructure solves this fragmentation by netting cross-chain flows and automatically rebalancing inventory, reducing redundant liquidity and lowering costs.

With this launch, users can access Mantle directly using assets they already hold, while Everclear handles settlement and rebalancing behind the scenes.

"Real-world usability of on-chain assets depends on efficient settlement across chains," said Emily Bao, Key Advisor of Mantle. "This integration reinforces Mantle's RWA and ETH-native strategy by removing onboarding friction and enabling capital to flow into the ecosystem in a more scalable, institutional-grade way."

How It Works: wETH → mETH in Under One Minute

Users holding wETH on supported chains can select Mantle as the destination and receive mETH on Mantle in a single transaction, typically in under one minute.

Everclear's solver infrastructure fills user intents immediately, while netting and rebalancing cross-chain flows in the background to restore inventory at the lowest possible cost — delivering better pricing, no slippage, and fast execution.

"Everclear was built to be the settlement layer for a fragmented, multi-asset future," said Nikita Bulgakov from Everclear Foundation. "By connecting different representations of the same asset, we enable partners like Mantle and mETH Protocol to offer a truly chain-abstracted experience to users."

Unlocking Capital-Efficient Access to Mantle's Ecosystem

Starting with mETH, this collaboration allows users to enter Mantle's ecosystem without manually bridging or swapping assets, a key barrier for both retail and advanced users.

Key benefits include:

Seamless onboarding into Mantle from major Ethereum ecosystems

Improved liquidity efficiency through netting and clearing

Faster settlement with capital-efficient execution

A foundation for expanding to more ETH-based and stable assets

A Foundation for Chain-Abstracted Finance

Mantle is the first launch partner for Everclear's expanded cross-asset settlement initiative, with future plans to support additional ETH-based assets, stablecoins, and new chains.

This collaboration reflects a broader industry shift toward chain-abstracted finance, where users interact with assets and applications without needing to manage the complexity of bridges, liquidity pools, or fragmented representations.

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows.

With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, and OP-Succinct.

For more information about Mantle, please visit: mantle.xyz

For more social updates, please follow: Mantle Official X & Mantle Community Channel

For media enquiries, please contact: contact@mantle.xyz

About Everclear

Everclear (formerly Connext) is an interoperability protocol focused on crosschain settlement and liquidity rebalancing for professional users, including market makers, solvers, bridges, and exchanges. Operating as a highly efficient B2B clearing and settlement layer, Everclear powers leading partners such as Across, Relay, LI.FI, Eco, and others, processing approximately $400M in monthly volume across blue-chip assets and stablecoins.

Everclear recently launched Crosschain Asset Settlement and offers custom interoperability solutions, including white-label crosschain deposits, staking, and tailored flows—enabling partners to efficiently attract users and liquidity from long-tail chains.

About mETH Protocol

mETH Protocol is a vertically integrated liquid staking and restaking protocol incubated by Mantle, operating at the intersection of DeFi composability and institutional-grade ETH yield access. With a peak total value locked (TVL) of $2.19 billion achieved within its first year, mETH Protocol is supported by leading validator and custody partners, including P2P, Kraken Staked, OSL, and Copper. The protocol is embedded across over 40+ leading DeFi and exchange platforms such as Bybit, Ethena, and more, whilst incorporated in treasury frameworks for DAOs and corporates as a core liquidity and yield layer.

