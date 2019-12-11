Everactive Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Enabling IIoT Environments with Its Batteryless Sensors

Everactive develops proprietary ultra-low-power silicon technology that simultaneously delivers both batteryless and continuous operation. On top of its core chip technology, Everactive has built out its self-powered sensor devices, as well as the networking, software, and cloud analytics necessary to present fully integrated connectivity solutions. Everactive purpose-built its batteryless Eversensors to offer a continuous stream of data regarding asset health. The sensors, which are placed throughout a facility, report through a gateway that connects thousands of Eversensors to the Evercloud dashboard—a cloud-based analytics service displaying insights, alerts, and raw data acquired from the devices.

"Everactive's key differentiator is its sensors, which operate entirely on harvested energy such as indoor solar, outdoor solar, and thermal gradients. By eliminating the need for batteries, the company minimizes maintenance requirements, enabling customers to realize their IIoT goals by scattering wireless, connected devices at scale," said Vikrant Gandhi, Industry Research Director at Frost & Sullivan. "Besides, Everactive's machine health monitoring solution maximizes returns on IIoT initiatives, improving overall equipment effectiveness while lowering electricity consumption, and extending machine lifetime."

Everactive's sensors recently earned IP66 Class 1 Division 2 certification, confirming the company's dedication to high-quality, reliable, and safe technology. The strict certification standards include installations in potentially hazardous locations with the risk of explosion or fire hazards caused by flammable liquids, gases, or vapors. The batteryless sensors generate a continuous stream of real-time data and apply artificial intelligence to make the sensor 'smarter' with each collection.

"Everactive's devices are always on—listening and sending data—all from the same harvested energy source. The platform and sensors do not require any specialized skills to deploy, take roughly two to four minutes to integrate, and come with a magnet for secure and simple attachment," noted Gandhi. "Overall, the platform delivers both low-power levels and continuous monitoring, which is a breakthrough in the market and a strong competitive advantage."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About Everactive

Everactive combines batteryless wireless sensors and cloud analytics to deliver end-to-end Industrial IoT solutions. The company's technology allows for low-cost, long-lived, and intelligent instrumentation of industrial assets that have previously been too expensive or dangerous to connect. Everactive's first products are designed to monitor steam systems, flare systems, and a range of rotating equipment, such as motors, pumps, fans, and compressors.

Related Links

http://www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan