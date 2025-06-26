Ever East Med SAL Highlights Digital Transformation Success at 10xICT Lebanon 2025

BEIRUT, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intalio, a global leader in enterprise content management, process automation, and AI-driven data solutions, proudly sponsored and participated in 10xICT Lebanon 2025, represented by Ever East Med SAL, its subsidiary in the country. The event was held from June 23–25 at Al Habtoor Hotel, Beirut, under the patronage of H.E. Charles Hajj, Minister of Telecommunications. With the participation of the leaders of the tech ecosystem, 10xICT is considered the biggest ICT gathering in the country that connects decision-makers with exhibitors, startups, private and public entities, and NGO's. The event is a platform for collaboration and a hub for innovation in the digital transformation journey.

In her panel about e-services and digital transformation, Stephanie Azarian, Intalio's Senior Vice President and General Manager, shared Intalio's impactful role in advancing Lebanon's public sector through intelligent digital solutions. Azarian also addressed the pressing challenges facing digital transformation in Lebanon, including infrastructure gaps and regulatory complexities.

Supporting Lebanon's Digital Vision

Throughout the three-day event, Ever East Med SAL showcased Intalio's cutting-edge platforms in workflow automation, data governance, and intelligent content management, demonstrating how its technology helps public institutions enhance service delivery and drive operational efficiency.

"10xICT Lebanon was a remarkable opportunity to demonstrate how Intalio empowers public sector organizations to overcome transformation challenges," said Stephanie Azarian. "We're proud to be contributing to a smarter, more connected future for Lebanon."

Key Highlights from 10xICT Lebanon 2025

Live demos of Intalio's e-government and automation solutions tailored to the public sector were held at Intalio's booth, attracting significant interest from attendees.

Insightful discussions on the path forward for Lebanon's digital governance.

digital governance. Engagements with ICT leaders, government officials, and digital transformation experts across the region.

Looking Ahead

Following 10xICT, Intalio, through its subsidiary in Lebanon, Ever East Med SAL, continues its mission to support public and private organizations across the region with intelligent, scalable solutions designed to future-proof operations and enable sustainable digital growth.

To learn more about Intalio's solutions, visit www.intalio.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Ever East Med SAL/Intalio

Ever East Med SAL/Intalio is a global leader in Intelligent Information Management, recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant as a visionary for its innovation and industry leadership. We deliver cutting-edge solutions in Enterprise Content Management, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence, empowering organizations to optimize operations, enhance collaboration, and make data-driven decisions. Our technology ensures success in a constantly evolving digital world, enabling our clients to stay ahead of the curve and meet the challenges of tomorrow with confidence.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2715404/Ever_East_Med_SAL_Logo.jpg