Eventus Wins Best in RegTech for Third Consecutive Year at 2022 Markets Media Markets Choice Awards

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, last night won the Markets Media Markets Choice Award for Best in RegTech for the third consecutive year. The award honors the firm that most helped capital markets firms comply with regulation.

The 10th annual Markets Choice Awards (MCAs) recognize excellence in important sectors of institutional trading and technology across the market ecosystem.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We're thrilled to receive this Markets Media award, based in part on the important opinions of market participants, for the third year running after another intense and very productive period of growth. Our focus remains on constantly enhancing our Validus platform, collaborating with clients, helping them customize the platform to meet their unique needs and circumstances, and enabling them to lower costs, protect their firms and keep markets safe. It's an incredible testament to our talented team's ability to deliver that the world's largest and fastest growing organizations are increasingly turning to us for their critical trade surveillance and risk management needs across all of the asset classes in which they do business."

Terry Flanagan, Markets Media Managing Editor, said: "Eventus had another significant year in helping capital markets firms solve significant regulatory technology challenges, attracting a host of new clients to its trade surveillance platform across multiple asset classes while continuing to grow the firm and scale the technology. Its clients consistently cite the team's markets and regulatory expertise, along with the flexibility of the platform for meeting their unique needs and bringing them much-needed efficiencies."

Recognizing excellence at the company and individual level, the Markets Choice Awards are presented at a 300-person gala in New York. Markets Media was founded in 2007 with the mission of being the preeminent provider of news and information about trading and technology in capital markets. Markets Media Group now publishes Markets Media, Traders Magazine and DerivSource in the U.S., GlobalTrading in Asia, and Best Execution and The DESK in Europe.

About Eventus

Eventus is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com.

