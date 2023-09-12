Eventus rolls out next-generation user interface with new and enhanced tools for streamlined, efficient user experience

New Validus platform UI includes state-of-the-art data visualization tools

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus , a leading global provider of state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense, today announced the introduction of the next-generation user interface (UI) for its Validus platform to provide a more streamlined, efficient user experience with comprehensive new case-building features and greater transparency. The new UI, which offers centralized compliance management across all asset classes, includes an enhanced dashboard layer and easy-to-use investigation tools for even faster surveillance insights, along with state-of-the-art data visualization tools.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "Our innovative new UI is designed by our internal practitioners – including market, regulatory, compliance and tech experts – but very much shaped by the valuable input and insight we gain from our users, who are faced with more challenges, pain points and pressure than ever before. We've always had a focus on empowering our clients and providing maximum flexibility. This new UI takes that one step further for clients with more versatility to control their surveillance program and shape the interface to suit their unique demands and workflows, while helping them identify and evaluate any potential suspicious activity faster and more easily. Clients who've tested the UI tell us they find the new features easy to use and intuitive, and they appreciate the value it adds to their daily use of the platform."

The UI features a centralized, streamlined "cockpit" for managing alert activity and improving efficiency of investigations and alert management. Enhanced workflow and investigation tools accelerate alert resolution. The UI offers new ways to centralize data, building on Eventus' unique ability to ingest data in any format from any source. The new data visualization tool helps users analyze trading behavior, from summary information to details of account activity through multiple products, procedures and asset classes. The tool enables compliance and surveillance staff to see data in context, allowing them to quickly and precisely triage, investigate and resolve alerts.

Users of Validus include compliance, regulatory and legal officers and analysts, along with heads of trading and other executives in the financial markets ecosystem. Validus enables users to surveil across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital assets in markets across the globe. Eventus has earned 35 awards and honors in the past five years for its advanced Validus technology, scalability, broad set of customizable features and client service.

About Eventus

Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of Eventus' rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm's responsive support and product development, to overcome their most pressing trade surveillance regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com .

